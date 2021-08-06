Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Luke Bryan Honors Late Brother With New Release 'Songs You Never Heard'

By Silke Jasso
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luke Bryan is ready to show the world his talent, once again, this time with a beautiful message to his family. The five-part docuseries on the career and life of the five-time Entertainer of the Year premieres today on IMDb TV Original, Amazon's premium free streaming service. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary shares everything from the country singer's triumphant, tragedies, ups, and downs throughout his career, with several original home videos, interviews, and personal footage that allows his fans a personal look into his life as a country superstar.

www.wideopencountry.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Luke Laird
Person
George Strait
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Billy Currington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#American Music Awards#Country Radio#Tv Original#My Dirt Road Diary#Flyhi Films#Capitol Nashville#Riaa#Cmt Artist#Nsai Artist Songwriter Of#Country Aircheck#Abc#American Idol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Sings 'Down to One' With 7-Year-Old Superfan

The return of live music brings us all something severely missed through most of 2020 and the early months of 2021: surprise on-stage interactions between country stars and their littlest and most loyal fans. For instance, Luke Bryan's Saturday night (July 17) set at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va., which happened to land on his 45th birthday, gifted him with a special moment shared with a 7-year-old superfan.
MusicPopculture

Luke Bryan Brings 7-Year-Old Fan on Stage for Duet

Luke Bryan has a fan for life after he invited a 7-year-old girl in the front row of his Saturday night concert to sing on stage with him. After he saw Darci Claire singing every word to his song "Waves," Bryan gave her a high-five and invited her on stage for his song "Down to One." The sweet moment was caught on video and later published on YouTube.
Celebritieswkml.com

Luke Bryan Says Katy Perry’s Baby Daisy Looks Like The Gerber Baby

Luke Bryan is the cover story on People magazine this week, and he talks about his sons and Katy Perry’s baby Daisy. Luke tells People of meeting Daisy Dove, “I actually had gone on a bike ride with Orlando [Bloom], and Orlando and I met Katy and her family for brunch, and little Daisy Dove was there, and she’s just as cute as you could ever imagine.”
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Luke Bryan Can’t Wait for His Sons to Hear His Late Brother’s Voice in New ‘My Dirt Road Diary’ Docuseries

Luke Bryan's music career has been filled with exuberant moments, but the singer’s story is also laced with heartbreaking loss and grief. Among those tragic, life-altering moments is the death of Bryan's older brother, Chris, in 1996. A then-19-year-old Bryan had his eyes set on Nashville, and was planning to make the move from Leesburg, Ga.; however, when Chris died at the age of 26 in a car accident, his younger brother shelved his plans to stay near his family.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Closer Weekly

Luke Bryan’s Blended Family Lights Up His Life! Meet Kids Bo, Tate, Jordan, Kris and Tilden

When Luke Bryan isn’t writing the next biggest hit or touring the world, you can find the music icon traveling down some old country roads with his beloved wife, Caroline Bryan (née Boyer), and their kids. The college sweethearts are the devoted parents of their two children, Bo and Tate, and their family also includes Luke’s nieces, Jordan and Kris, as well as his nephew, Tilden.
Posted by
Wide Open Country

Kane Brown Sings 'What Ifs' With Adorable Six-Year-Old Fan

Fans have loved Kane Brown's "What Ifs" ever since his collaboration with Lauren Alaina topped the country charts in 2017. During a recent performance in North Dakota, Brown performed the country song on stage with a six-year-old fan named Taya and it might be the cutest thing you'll see all week.
Celebritiesstar967.net

Luke Bryan Spouts Off On His New Hobbies

More than just a Country music legend, Luke Bryan has spent the last twenty years of his career becoming a household name. Known for his titles as a philanthropist, restaurant owner, music label executive, American Idol judge and of course, his relatable discography, Luke Bryan is more than happy to do a deep dive beyond his music.
Musicwivr1017.com

Luke Bryan Penned Special Song Inspired By His Brother For Docuseries

Luke Bryan co-wrote a very personal song inspired by his late brother, Chris, to coincide with his new five-part docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. The song is called “Songs You Never Heard,” and as Luke tells us, these are the things he most wishes he could share with his brother. “So since my brother passed away there's been all of these life-changing songs that I knew my brother would have loved. That was the main thing so we wrote it with that and then as it started really working in conjunction with the documentary we decided to really feature the song and love how it turned out and it's just a special song.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy