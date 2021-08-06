Luke Bryan Honors Late Brother With New Release 'Songs You Never Heard'
Luke Bryan is ready to show the world his talent, once again, this time with a beautiful message to his family. The five-part docuseries on the career and life of the five-time Entertainer of the Year premieres today on IMDb TV Original, Amazon's premium free streaming service. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary shares everything from the country singer's triumphant, tragedies, ups, and downs throughout his career, with several original home videos, interviews, and personal footage that allows his fans a personal look into his life as a country superstar.www.wideopencountry.com
