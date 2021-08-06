Luke Bryan Honors Late Brother With New Release 'Songs You Never Heard'

Luke Bryan co-wrote a very personal song inspired by his late brother, Chris, to coincide with his new five-part docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. The song is called “Songs You Never Heard,” and as Luke tells us, these are the things he most wishes he could share with his brother. “So since my brother passed away there's been all of these life-changing songs that I knew my brother would have loved. That was the main thing so we wrote it with that and then as it started really working in conjunction with the documentary we decided to really feature the song and love how it turned out and it's just a special song.”