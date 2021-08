I didn’t know bison were dangerous until I was in my early 30s. A herd of them were blocking an Interstate when a local Sheriff told me how often people are killed trying to commune with the animals. They’re like big, shaggy trucks. My naïveté may have been caused by seeing them in zoos and because I grew up watching a football team where some guys in a bison costume wandered the sidelines. Knowing the fan base, they were likely drunk. Who else would dress in a hot costume and share space with someone else?