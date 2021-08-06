Cancel
Tampa man faces murder charge after supplying drug that led to fatal overdose

By FOX 13 news staff
fox13news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County detectives arrested a Tampa man, saying he supplied a drug that led to another man's death. Now, he faces a murder charge. Back in November 2020, detectives said 59-year-old Stephen Bowman dialed 911 to report her found the victim inside an apartment in the 15000 block of Arbor Reserve Circle in Tampa. The victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

www.fox13news.com

