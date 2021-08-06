Cancel
MLB

Former LSU Slugger Greg Deichmann Called Up to Majors by Chicago Cubs

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 5 days ago

LSU hitter Greg Deichmann has been waiting for this moment for four years, since being drafted in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. After a long stint in the minor leagues, the former LSU star will finally get his chance to suit up for an MLB club.

A few weeks after being traded from the Oakland Athletics organization to the Chicago Cubs, Deichmann officially received the news that he'd be called up to the Cubs big league organization. His official debut for the Cubs will be on Friday as his bat was starting to really get hot in Triple A ball for the Athletics before the trade.

Deichmann has a career .247 batting average in the minors but was having his most successful stint of his professional career in 2021, where he was batting .291 with four home runs and 36 RBI in 67 games. He's a plug and play right fielder who showed tremendous confidence with the bat while at LSU and now heads to a Cubs team that just shipped out long time stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez.

He's viewed as a potential cornerstone piece for this Cubs outfield that is in full rebuild mode now so the sooner he gets on a major league field, the better. Deichmann was part of a lethal 2017 draft class for the purple and gold that also included Alex Lange, Kramer Robertson and Cole Freeman, all of whom are still in the professional ranks.

Lange made his MLB debut earlier this year and has appeared in 19 games for the Detroit Tigers, posting a 6.88 ERA with 21 strikeouts. Robertson and Freeman are among the top prospects in their respective organizations. Deichmann will now suit up for the Cubs, where it's expected he immediately is thrust into the lineup.

LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

#Mlb Draft#Mlb Draft#Oakland Athletics#The Chicago Cubs#The Detroit Tigers
