6-month MDEA investigation leads to drug trafficking arrests in Jefferson

A six-month-long investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of two Jefferson men for alleged drug trafficking.

In a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Lt. Michael Murphy said Gary Beverage, 46, of Jefferson and David Beal, 49, also of Jefferson, were arrested on Wednesday.

During the investigation, agents said out-of-state drug traffickers would routinely travel to Maine delivering fentanyl and cocaine to Beverage and Beal, who would then sell the drugs and have others sell for them in the Jefferson area.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, undercover MDEA agents bought fentanyl and cocaine from the two men.

Beverage and Beal were arrested without incident at their home on 13 Martin Road in Jefferson.

Investigators say a search warrant resulted in the seizure of 153 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of fentanyl, $5,600 in suspected drug proceeds, and 3 firearms.

According to agents, the residence was fortified with wooden barricades at the entrances as well as security cameras and warning systems.

Both men were transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Beverage’s bail was set at $1,500 cash. He was charged with two additional counts of aggravated trafficking based on the seizure where bail was set on those charges at $2,500 cash. Beal’s bail was set at $2,500 cash.

The investigation is ongoing and agents have identified the out-of-state sources. The Grand Jury will decide on additional charges and arrests for other suspects in this investigation.