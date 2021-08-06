Does the Volkswagen ID.8 Mean the Atlas SUV Is Dead?

Volkswagen is reinventing its lineup with a new subset of electric vehicles dubbed the ID. series, which stands for intelligent design. The lineup includes a Tesla Model S-rivaling sedan, a few neat-looking crossovers, a hatchback, and even a reborn version of the ever-popular VW bus from the 70s. By 2022, most, if not all, of these vehicles will be available to consumers. Some, like the ID.3 hatchback, will be confined to Europe. However, nearly all of the ID. models, including the Volkswagen ID.8, should make their way to the U.S. soon enough.