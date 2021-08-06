Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala to return to Warriors on one-year deal

By Luke Adams
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cmRh_0bJtgkW600
Andre Iguodala Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent forward Andre Iguodala has agreed to return to the Warriors, telling Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times that he’ll sign a one-year deal with Golden State. His intention is to finish his career with the franchise.

A report on Thursday indicated that Iguodala – who became a free agent after the Heat turned down his $15M team option – had narrowed his choices down to the Warriors, Lakers and Nets, while a follow-up report Friday morning from Jordan Schultz of ESPN (Twitter link) suggested the decision would likely come down to Brooklyn vs. Golden State.

In the end, the opportunity to reunite with the Warriors won out for the 37-year-old, who previously won three titles with the team.

“Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala said. “The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”

Iguodala, who routinely averaged between 15-20 points per game for Philadelphia early in his career, is no longer much of an offensive threat. He averaged just 4.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG and 2.3 APG on .396/.323/.585 shooting in 84 games (20.9 MPG) over the last two seasons in Miami.

However, the veteran forward remains a reliable, versatile defender and brings veteran leadership to a locker room. He told Abrams that he’s looking forward to playing a mentor role for the Warriors’ young players.

As for how much longer Iguodala plans to spend in the league before his retirement, that decision remains up in the air, as Abrams relays.

“I think I’ve got some more time left,” Iguodala said. “Where I’m comfortable at is I can decide when I’m ready to go. I think I want to leave with just a little bit left. I don’t want to go out on one leg. I know I’ve got a few more years. It’s just my decision whether it’s one or two or three or whatever it may be. I shouldn’t even say three. One or two.”

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Iguodala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals Mvp#The Warriors#The New York Times#Golden State#Lakers#Nets#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Andre Iguodala should sign with the Warriors

During the Golden State Warriors’ championship run, Andre Iguodala was a significant part of their success. Aside from being a one-time Finals MVP, he was a team and fan-favorite in the Bay Area. With that said, a return back to the Warriors would boost morale–a boost that might propel the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Andre Iguodala reunion with Warriors gaining momentum

The Miami Heat just declined Andre Iguodala’s $15 million team option for 2021-22, making him an unrestricted free agent. It’s no surprise to hear that Iguodala returning to the Golden State Warriors is on the table. Marc Stein says “momentum” on an Iguodala return is “bubbling strong” as free agency...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Andre Iguodala considering these three teams

As Andre Iguodala approaches what could be his final season in the NBA, he is making clear that he only wants to land with a contender. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the former Finals MVP has narrowed down his options in free agency to three teams. They are the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Andre Iguodala choosing between Warriors, Nets, and Lakers

Andre Iguodala has not yet decided where he’ll play this season, but he’s not ruling out a return to the Golden State Warriors. According to a report from Shams Charania, Iguodala has narrowed his free agency decision to three teams: the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets. These finalists...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Andre Iguodala’s final suitors in NBA free agency, revealed

NBA free agency has basically died down after a wild first couple of days of action. However, one big name on the market is veteran Andre Iguodala, who has had a vast market of NBA teams pioneering for his services. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Iguodala has narrowed it down to three teams: the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA News: Andre Iguodala Won't Return to Miami Heat Next Season

Andre Iguodala will have to find himself a new NBA home for next season. As the 2021 offseason continues, the Miami Heat had a tough choice to make regarding the 37-year-old forward. For $15 million, the Heat could've brought Iguodala back to the team for the 2021-2022 season. But that...
NBABleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Latest on Andre Iguodala and Alen Smailagic

Entering the offseason, the Golden State Warriors figured to make a splash, signing a star to go alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green in hopes of rekindling the championship atmosphere surrounding the team. Majority owner Joe Lacob informed The Athletic's Antony Slater that most likely will not be the case,...
NBAYardbarker

Andre Iguodala heading back to the Golden State Warriors

After starring for the dynastic Golden State Warriors from 2013-19, former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is headed back to the bay. Not long after parting ways with the Miami Heat, Iguodala told The New York Times that he is heading back to California to finish his career with the Warriors.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala dunks all over Shams for source snafu

The Golden State Warriors signed Andre Iguodala on Friday, just a day after it was reported that the veteran was deciding between the Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers. The report came out of his intent to sign, and Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed it shortly after. However,...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Major update offered on Andre Iguodala potentially joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are among one of three final choices for forward Andre Iguodala in free agency. “I’m told 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has narrowed his playing choices down to the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers,” The Athletic’s Sham Charania said. “Iguodala would provide either of those three teams a winning presence on the floor, as he’s been a part of three NBA championships with the Warriors dynasty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy