Zynga Stock Drops; Analysts Cut Targets After Bookings Guidance

Zynga (ZNGA) - Get Report shares fell Friday as some of Wall Street's analysts cut their price targets, citing factors including weaker bookings guidance from the publisher of mobile video games.

At last three analysts nonetheless maintained outperform ratings on the stock of the San Francisco company.

Zynga recently traded at $8.03, down 18%, leaving it down 27% for the past six months.

Barclays reduced its price target to $12 from $14.

The bookings guidance was “disappointing,” hurt by Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report privacy changes and some longer-term factors, analyst Mario Lu wrote in a commentary, according to Bloomberg.

He said the "Rollic," "Words With Friends" and "Zynga Poker" games performed well. But he also cited lower-than-expected user pay throughout company products.

Baird slashed its price target to $11 from $14. Analyst Colin Sebastian was “a bit surprised” by the magnitude of the mobile app advertising slowdown, according to Bloomberg.

Second-quarter results came in slightly below analyst expectations but topped company guidance, he noted. And Zynga remains attractive for the long term, he said.

KeyBanc trimmed its price target to $11.50 from $13.50. The online game booking weakness was anticipated, said analyst Tyler Parker, according to Bloomberg.

Zynga has some issues to address in the short term. But “we don’t believe they’re permanent,” he said.

In May, Zynga reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter and disclosed plans to buy the ad-technology company Chartboost for $250 million.

The company then received analyst upgrades and price-target boosts from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

Zynga narrowed its net loss to $23 million, or 2 cents a share, from $103.9 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.