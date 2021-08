The first 50 participants are eligible to win a gift card. In efforts to increase the percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals, Max Pawn, a luxury and consignment shop, is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic on August 7 from noon until 4 p.m. The first 50 participants that get vaccinated will receive $100 Max Pawn gift cards. Plus, vaccinatees also have a chance to be entered into Vax Nevada Days, a public health initiative offering $5 million in cash and prizes from the state of Nevada running from July 8 through August 26. Every Nevadan that is 12 years and older that has had at least their first COVID-19 is automatically entered in the Vax Nevada Days giveaway. This doubles the chances of anyone getting their vaccination to win big while also helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.