LSU Football 2021 Fall Camp Primer

By Zack Nagy
Posted by 
LSUCountry
 5 days ago

As the Tigers are set to kick off fall camp, Coach Ed Orgeron is locked in to getting this group in position to shake back after last year’s struggles. With a revamped coaching staff and substantial depth on the roster, all eyes are set on proving the doubters wrong this fall.

Defensively, the Tigers will be led by their All-American cornerback duo of Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks, but where does the rest of the unit stack up? As Coach Orgeron has praised the depth of the linebackers, so it’ll be interesting to see who stands out from the rest of the pack during camp to grab the staff’s attention as Mike Jones Jr. looks to lead this group.

"Mike came in and he fit in with our team right away," Orgeron said. "I'm looking at this linebacker group right now, Damone Clark has played, Micah Baskerville has played, Jared Small is coming along. We've got some talented, talented linebackers."

This LSU team is deep in many ways. From the defensive line led by Ali Gaye to the elite secondary with freshmen talent itching to get on the field, the tide is turning in Death Valley with an array of ability.

With Daronte Jones leading this exciting group, his NFL expertise and knowledge are sure to rub off on the rest. Coaching up Stingley Jr., it gives him a taste of what it’s like at the next level, where he is a projected top 10 draft selection in next year’s draft.

“On the defensive side of the ball, when Coach Jones walks in the room, he just gives us energy,” Stingley Jr. said during SEC Media Day. “We all as a group from the front line to the secondary, we're all hanging out, outside of football, interacting more, and it's showing on the field, and it's going to show this fall too.”

Offensively, with Max Johnson taking all QB1 snaps, all eyes will be on him and what he can bring to this unit. Johnson provides versatility to this group in the RPO and ability to scramble and make a play with his legs, something Orgeron is looking forward to seeing during this fall camp.

“Max is going to be our starter,” said Orgeron. “He’s got to have a good camp. He knows he’s got to perform, but I believe in Max, just like I believed in Myles. I think we’ve got us a great quarterback, a great championship quarterback.”

Like the defense, this offensive group has depth all over. At the running back position, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery are looking to make the most of their opportunities after a slow start to their LSU careers, but have no room for error. The freshmen duo of Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin have helped shape this running back group and will be pushing for immediate playing time this fall.

Bringing back a loaded offensive line unit and a flurry of talent they will be blocking for, the energy is shifting in this LSU locker room.

As Coach Orgeron and his staff are destined for a year of success in Tiger Stadium, it all starts with healthy competition in fall camp this month. With position battles heating up, young guns looking to prove their value and one goal looking to be achieved in bringing a title back to Death Valley, this camp is shaping up to bring out the best in every Tiger.

Here's a look at some pre camp stories to get you ready for the start of fall practice:

Baton Rouge, LA
LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

