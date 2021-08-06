Everything You Need to Meal Prep a Week’s Worth of Food

Life as a hen isn't necessarily all it's cracked up to be. Sure, plodding around sunny fields and munching on grass must be extremely therapeutic for a short time, but the monotony of doing the same thing day after day would inevitably take its toll. That's all assuming there's an escape route from the cage. Probably the greatest annoyance suffered by hens is humans (because people are generally the route cause of every single problem ever known). Imagine how enraged you would be if your eggs were stolen by a human after you spent hours gradually squeezing them out, all while sitting in mud. One day the animals will revolt.