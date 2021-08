KLIC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.