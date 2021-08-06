Cancel
Detroit Lakes, MN

Sanford Clinic in Detroit Lakes now has Reach Out and Read for young children

By Editorials
DL-Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanford Health Detroit Lakes Clinic recently launched the Reach Out and Read program to children under 5 coming in for an annual wellness visit. Reach Out and Read works with pediatricians and family medicine specialists to provide developmentally appropriate books and coaching to help families with young children make reading out loud together a part of their daily routine.“Our Sanford providers in Detroit Lakes are excited to introduce this evidence-based model into regular pediatric check-ups,” said Dr. Molly Anderson, family medicine physician and chair for this new program at Sanford Health Detroit Lakes Clinic. “By providing books and teaching parents about the importance of reading aloud to young children, we’re further able to support their overall growth and development.”

www.dl-online.com

