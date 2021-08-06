Cancel
NHL

Boston College's Trevor Kuntar scores highlight goal at Bruins development camp

By SB Nation College News
bcinterruption.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College’s hopes of replacing some of the offense lost by the departure of stars Matt Boldy, Alex Newhook, and Mike Hardman lie in part with players like Trevor Kuntar - a Bruins draft pick who saw bottom-six minutes in 2020-21, but showed flashes of the skill that got him on the NHL radar.

NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Phil Kessel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The trade market often goes stale this far into the free agency period. With the second week of August upon us, things often go quiet. It is why when Don Sweeney went looking for options to replace David Krejci, there were none. Even any Christian Dvorak talks went nowhere fast. For now, Bruce Cassidy has a plan.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Wild, Rangers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a few reports coming out of Minnesota contradict yesterday’s news that Kirill Kaprizov has a viable offer on the table from the KHL. What’s really going on there? The Boston Bruins are looking for a second-line center, but there’s actually some belief the team might get David Krejci back at some point. Apparently, the New York Rangers interest in Jack Eichel isn’t nearly as heavy as some would have you believe and the Toronto Maple Leafs hired, then fired a new goaltending coach for the Marlies after fan reaction to the hiring was swift and not positive.
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Signs with Boston

Ullmark (lower body) signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Bruins on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. Tuukka Rask, who is expected to be sidelined until January or February after undergoing hip surgery, is an unrestricted free agent, and Jaroslav Halak signed with the Canucks on Wednesday, so Ullmark is poised enter the season as Boston's unquestioned No. 1 netminder. The 27-year-old netminder has played pretty well behind a shaky Sabres defense over the past two campaigns, going 26-20-6 while posting a respectable 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage. Ullmark is a bit unproven, but he'll be a risk worth taking in fantasy drafts based on his favorable team situation alone. The Swede was dealing with an injury toward the end of the 2020-21 campaign, but he's now fully healthy and ready to rock.
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' Steven Fogarty: Moves on to Boston

Fogarty signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Fogarty earned his first three NHL points in nine contests with the Sabres last year. The 28-year-old forward will likely have a tough time drawing into a deeper Bruins' forward group, so expect the Pennsylvania native to play at AHL Providence in 2021-22.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Boston Bruins Sign Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek

The Boston Bruins have signed Erik Haula to a two-year contract according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, who reports that the deal will carry an average annual value of $2.375MM. The team has also signed Tomas Nosek to a two-year deal according to Darren Dreger of TSN. Nosek’s deal will carry an AAV of $1.75MM.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins Share David Krejci Tribute Video After Boston Icon’s Announcement

David Krejci is a Boston Bruins icon, and the team is treating Friday’s news as such. Krejci announced he was returning to his native Czech Republic to continue his professional career. Krejci was an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and said he would take some time to decide what he wanted to do. The 35-year-old long had said he wanted to continue his career in his native country, so the development was not a total surprise.
NHLNHL

Boston Bruins Announce Free Agent Signings and Transactions

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 28, the following free agent signings and transactions:. The Bruins have signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $5 million. Ullmark, 27, started 20 games for Buffalo in 2020-21, posting a...
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins announce 2021 development camp roster

For the first time since 2019, the Boston Bruins will hold a development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. This year’s development camp roster features 28 players, including 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and 3 goaltenders. The roster includes 15 players within the Bruins organization and another 13 players who will attend on an invite basis.
NHL985thesportshub.com

The Bruins are wisely keeping all their options open in goal

The Bruins did more than bring in a veteran to ‘compete’ with Jeremy Swayman and Daniel Vladar. If that was the plan, the Bruins likely would have stolen the Sabres’ plan and signed veteran Craig Anderson to a one-year deal for the league minimum. Instead, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney stole the Sabres’ starting goaltender, signing Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million contract. The deal made Ullmark the 12th-highest paid goalie in the league, and after a Vladar trade, it locked the Bruins into an Ullmark-Swayman tandem to begin the 2021-22 season.
NHLhockeyjournal.com

Bruins Brunch: Krejci farewell, 2nd-line center options and Development Camp

An eventful week of NHL activity, beginning with the opening of free agency on July 28, came to a head on July 30, when Boston Bruins veteran center David Krejci announced Friday that he was returning to his native Czech Republic. His decision has created a significant weakness in Boston’s...
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

The Boston Bruins Off To A Quick Start With Free Agency

After falling short in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Boston Bruins are looking to improve their team this offseason. The team already had re-signed defenseman Brandon Carlo and forward Taylor Hall. But the team did not intend to stop there. When free agency started on July 28, Boston carved a big chunk out of the market.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Source: Boston Bruins In Running For Ryan Getzlaf

Ahead of the noontime open for NHL free agency, the Boston Bruins are expected to come away with at least a player or two with considerable NHL experience. One could be a veteran goaltender expected to be paired with rookie Jeremy Swayman as Tuukka Rask recuperates from hip surgery, and another could be a veteran forward with experience capable of bringing presence to the bottom-6 forward group.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Boston Bruins Release Development Camp Roster

The Boston Bruins have announced their roster for next week’s B’s development camp at Warrior Ice Arena, an event that is back on for prospects and non-roster invites after being one of the many things lost to COVID last summer. Former first round pick Johnny Beecher will the biggest name in attendance at the prospect camp, but it will also be the first look at the players taken in last year’s draft, including young Green Bay Gamblers defenseman Mason Lohrei and Boston College forward Trevor Kuntar.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Runors: St. Louis Blues, and the Boston Bruins

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong is trying his attention to his restricted free agents. Once they are taken care of, it doesn’t seem likely that they will have the room for UFA forward Tyler Bozak, unless they are able to move Vladimir Tarasenko and his contract.
NHLSports Illustrated

Is the Stanley Cup Contention Window Over for the Boston Bruins?

No more David Krejci and perhaps no more Tuukka Rask. With few players left from their 2011 championship team, are the Boston Bruins watching their Stanley Cup window close?. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Brad Marchand Is Making Impact On Young Bruins At Development Camp

Brad Marchand has been speaking, and Boston Bruins prospects are listening. This week, the Bruins are holding their development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. Most of their draft picks, as well as a handful of camp invitees, all flocked to Boston for a week of instruction on how to be a pro both on and off the ice.
NHLPosted by
NESN

How Bruins Plan To Replace David Krejci, Fill Second-Line Center Role

The Boston Bruins, for well over a decade, have not had to worry about determining who their first- and second-line centers will be. They will need to in the upcoming NHL season. David Krejci is returning to his native Czech Republic to continue his hockey career, meaning the Bruins have...

