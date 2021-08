PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf has asked state legislative leaders to call their colleagues back from summer recess in order to extend his emergency order on the opioid crisis. Local officials say the opioid crisis is not over yet. A governor once could declare an emergency and renew it every 90 days. But a constitutional amendment approved by voters last May now limits that declaration to just 21 days and then requires legislative approval to continue. But here’s the problem right now. The legislature is on its 10-week summer break until late September. In a letter to House Speaker Bryan Cutler and Senate...