A woman allegedly shut her dog in a hot car as punishment and did a figurative one-eighty by pleading with cops to get the animal out when they arrived on scene. Mouheb Ashakih, 58, was arrested Saturday, records show. Cops in Sandusky, Ohio said they learned about the incident thanks to a neighbor of hers, according to a police report obtained by WJW. This man claimed to see the pit bull inside the vehicle around 7:20 p.m. over the weekend. The dog clearly wanted to get out. He brought this to Ashakih’s attention, but she allegedly more than dismissed him. She wanted that dog dead, according to this version of events.