The Hawaii State Bar Foundation, or HSBF, recently awarded an[ $100,000 grant to the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii, or LASH, the foundation announced last week. The funds, which were donated to aid those facing eviction amid the upcoming end to the state's eviction moratorium on Friday, is the largest grant made by the foundation since its inception in 2012. The grant will be used by LASH to provide necessary legal services to Isle residents facing eviction, as well as education, information and access to resources.