Man Recorded Himself Murdering His 94-Year-Old Grandfather in the Woods of West Virginia and Sent Footage to Family Members, Investigator Testifies
A man allegedly recorded himself murdering his nearly century-old grandfather and sent that footage to family members, an investigator testified. This account laid out in clear detail how and why Seth Ellis Donald, 36, allegedly killed Maurice Sill, 94, in Cabell County, West Virginia. Authorities at first did not think...lawandcrime.com
