Cabell County, WV

Man Recorded Himself Murdering His 94-Year-Old Grandfather in the Woods of West Virginia and Sent Footage to Family Members, Investigator Testifies

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
A man allegedly recorded himself murdering his nearly century-old grandfather and sent that footage to family members, an investigator testified. This account laid out in clear detail how and why Seth Ellis Donald, 36, allegedly killed Maurice Sill, 94, in Cabell County, West Virginia. Authorities at first did not think...

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

