Man Recorded Himself Murdering His 94-Year-Old Grandfather in the Woods of West Virginia and Sent Footage to Family Members, Investigator Testifies

MIAMI (CBSMiam) — Forty years ago today, Adam Walsh went missing. His disappearance forever changed how authorities handled missing kid cases as Florida became the first state to set up a clearing house for missing children. Walsh was six years old when he was kidnapped in July 1981 after his mom briefly left him alone in the toy department of Sears store in Hollywood right across the street from the Hollywood Police Department. A frantic manhunt followed. More than two weeks later, Adam’s severed head was found in a drainage canal near Vero Beach in Indian River County, 130 miles away from where...