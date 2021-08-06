Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban kills Afghan media chief in Kabul, takes over provincial capital

By TAMEEM AKHGAR, KATHY GANNON Associated Press
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dP1r_0bJtdW9100
Afghan security personnel arrive at the area where the director of the government’s media center was shot dead Friday in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Rahmat Gul / Associated Press)

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan’s government media center Friday in Kabul, the capital, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country’s acting defense minister.

The slaying comes amid Taliban advances as U.S. and NATO forces complete their final pullout by the end of the month. The Taliban has been waging fierce battles for months across Afghanistan, laying siege to provincial capitals in the south and west of the country after capturing district after district and even seizing several key border crossings.

Also Friday, in southern Nimruz province, the city of Zaranj appeared to be the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban, though the government claimed there was still fierce fighting around key infrastructure in the city. The Taliban posted images on social media showing insurgents inside the local airport and posing for photographs at the entrance to the city.

Nimruz is sparsely populated in a mostly desert region, and Zaranj has about 50,000 residents. Its fall to the Taliban, if confirmed, is a mostly symbolic victory for the insurgents.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the Associated Press that the insurgents killed Dawa Khan Menapal, the chief of the Afghan government’s press operations for local and foreign media. He had previously been a deputy spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The assassination took place during weekly Friday prayers, according to the Interior Ministry’s deputy spokesman, Said Hamid Rushan. After the shooting, Afghan forces fanned out across the neighborhood of Kabul where Menapal was gunned down while riding in his car.

Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, later released a statement claiming responsibility and said that Menapal “was killed in a special attack” by the mujahedeen, or holy warriors.

The Taliban often targets government officials and those it perceives as working for the government or foreign forces, though several recent attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State group. The government most often holds the Taliban responsible.

Earlier this week, a Taliban bombing attack targeted Afghanistan’s acting defense minister, Bismillah Khan Mohammadi. The attack in a heavily guarded upscale Kabul neighborhood late Tuesday killed at least eight people and wounded 20. The minister was unharmed.

The bombing was followed by a gun battle that also killed four Taliban fighters. The militants said the attack was to avenge Taliban fighters killed during government offensives in rural provinces.

In the south, Afghan and U.S. aircraft pounded Taliban positions in Helmand province Friday, as the insurgents closed a major border crossing with neighboring Pakistan.

Residents in Helmand’s besieged provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, said airstrikes destroyed a market in the center of the city — an area controlled by the Taliban. Afghan officials say the Taliban now controls nine out of the 10 districts of the city.

Afghanistan’s elite commandos have deployed to Lashkar Gah, backed up by airstrikes by the Afghan and U.S. air forces.

The Taliban began sweeping across Afghanistan at an unexpected speed after the U.S. and NATO began their final pullout in late April.

The bitter fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of Afghans, now living in miserable conditions in improvised shelters and makeshift camps in the southern, desert-like environment, with brutally hot days and cold nights. Inside the cities where fighting is underway, thousands are trapped and unable to move from their homes.

In the southern city of Kandahar, the capital of the province of the same name, hundreds are sheltering in makeshift camps, wondering where they will get food for their children. In Lashkar Gah, the shuttered office of Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian organization, was hit in an airstrike Thursday, the group said in a statement. Fighting had forced the organization to close its office last week.

More than half of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centers are now in Taliban hands. While many of the districts are in remote regions, some are deeply strategic, giving the Taliban control of lucrative border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

In southeastern Afghanistan, the Taliban last month took control of the town of Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan, one of Afghanistan’s busiest border crossings. Thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross daily, and a steady stream of trucks passes through, bringing goods to land-locked Afghanistan from the Arabian Sea port city of Karachi in Pakistan.

The Taliban closed the crossing Friday over a visa dispute, claiming that Pakistan was abiding by Kabul government requirements for Afghans traveling into Pakistan to have a passport and a Pakistan visa. Previously, travel documents were rarely demanded and Afghans with local ID cards could cross into Pakistan.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
42K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Shooting#Nato#The Associated Press#The Interior Ministry#Mujahedeen#Afghans#Pakistanis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The world looks on in disbelief as America abandons Afghanistan

The evacuation of the US-led coalition from Afghanistan is taking place with such speed, it is as if the forces had initially been sent to an unknown destination by mistake.The US was meant to be the hero of this war. Freedom from the grip of the Taliban, and the promise of the establishment of democracy and equality between men and women were among the reasons why tens of thousands of American soldiers were dispatched to the country.Millions of suffering girls and women who had been imprisoned in their homes found the opportunity to study, seek jobs and become members...
POTUSNew York Post

Graphic video shows Taliban executing unarmed Afghan special forces soldiers

Taliban fighters executed nearly two dozen unarmed members of the Afghan special forces, mowing down the soldiers in a town market after they surrendered when they ran out of ammunition, shocking new video shows. The video obtained by CNN shows the Afghan soldiers emerging from a building, after the Taliban...
Middle EastPosted by
The US Sun

Shadowy Taliban leader dubbed ‘a ghost’ who allowed own son to die in suicide bombing is masterminding Afghan onslaught

A SHADOWY figure dubbed a “ghost” who let his own son die in a suicide bombing is the mastermind behind the Taliban’s path of destruction across Afghanistan. Haibatullah Akhundzada could become arguably the world’s strongest Islamic militant leader should the terror group regain its control over the country with a population of nearly 40million people.
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Don’t Shoot!’: Brutal Video Shows Taliban Executing 22 Unarmed Afghan Commandos

A shocking video shows Taliban fighters brutally executing 22 unarmed Afghan commandos as they held their hands up in surrender. CNN reports that the massacre of the Afghan Special Forces unit took place on June 16 near Afghanistan’s border with Turkmenistan. The video shows Taliban fighters screaming “Surrender, commandos! Surrender!” as unarmed soldiers emerge from a building. Then the men are sprayed with bullets as the Taliban fighters shout “Allahu Akhbar!” and a bystander can be heard pleading: “Don’t shoot them, don’t shoot them, I beg you!” As the video ends, one voice can be heard saying: “Take everything off them.” The Red Cross confirmed to CNN that 22 commandos were killed, but the Taliban claimed the videos were staged by the government.
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Afghan ambassador's daughter is abducted and tortured in Islamabad, days after Pakistan was accused of providing air support for the Taliban in Afghanistan

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured in Islamabad on Friday. Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted while she was on her way home in the Pakistani capital and held for around five hours. The abduction comes days after Afghanistan's vice-president Amrullah...
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Taliban monsters slaughtered my mum & threaten to massacre my entire family, says Afghan hero who fought alongside Brits

AN AFGHAN soldier who risked his life fighting the Taliban alongside British soldiers fears his entire family could be massacred by the terror group in a revenge attack. Nasim Noori, 41, paid smugglers to escape the war-torn country after Taliban fighters threatened to kill him & slaughtered his mother after finding out he had fought with UK troops.
MilitaryWNMT AM 650

Responding to SOS, Afghan commandos caught in fierce Taliban attack

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) – Minutes after returning from a mission on Tuesday before dawn, a convoy of exhausted Afghan commandos were speeding back out of their base to try to extract a wounded policeman trapped by Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Kandahar. The previous outing had been tense but...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

'British forces must go back into Afghanistan': Former defence ministers Johnny Mercer and Tobias Ellwood call for rethink as Taliban ramps up Helmand attacks

Two former defence ministers have called on British forces to return to the frontline in Afghanistan to stop the Taliban taking over. Ex-Commando Johnny Mercer and Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, are leading calls for the UK to reverse its decision to abandon the country. The withdrawal,...
EntertainmentWashington Post

After ‘comedian’ is killed by Taliban, videos of his treatment spark outrage across Afghanistan

KABUL — Crammed into a back seat between two gunmen and asked about the circumstances of his abduction, Nazar Mohammad Khasha made perhaps one of the last jokes of his life. Men came to drag the funnyman and police officer from his Kandahar home, he said, according to video circulating on social media. With his hands behind his back, he told the militants that his abductors had mustaches — symbolic of bravery in southern Afghanistan — on their backsides.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Bush administration hid truth regarding how close Taliban came to killing Cheney, new book reveals

A US army officer who was stationed at Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield in 2007 says that Taliban insurgents learned of a secret visit to the base by then-Vice President Dick Cheney and attempted to assassinate him.The incident, first reported as an attack on the base in February of that year, occurred while Mr Cheney was visiting service members at the former US stronghold. At the time, military officials insisted that there was no possibility that Taliban militants had truly known of the vice president’s whereabouts, and suggested that the attack was random.“The Taliban’s claims that they were going after the vice...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan government forces have eliminated over 570 terrorists of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Monday. "579 Taliban terrorists were killed and 161 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations...

Comments / 1

Community Policy