A few years ago, the Powell Research and Extension Center started researching the potential of growing ancient grains in the Big Horn Basin. Sometimes called heritage grains, these ancestors — more properly a progenitor — of modern wheat have been cultivated for thousands of years. There are many grains that fall in this category, and there’s some debate over what belongs on the list. For the purposes of the trials, PREC looked into einkorn, emmer and spelt.