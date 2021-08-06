Cancel
Dearborn County, IN

DCF Scholarship Opportunities Available For College Students

By Dearborn Community Foundation, news release
eaglecountryonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApply now for Nursing, Ivy Tech, and Lehner Women Empowering Women Scholarships. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Dearborn Community Foundation, Inc. (DCF) is accepting applications for three scholarships: Ivy Tech Community College Scholarship; Clifford & Gladys Ellerbrook Ender Nursing Scholarship; and the Lehner Women Empowering Women Scholarship. Students can apply for the scholarships online at the DCF website: dearborncf.org. The application deadline for all three scholarships is 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2021.

www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
State
Ohio State
County
Dearborn County, IN
Local
Indiana Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcf#Post Secondary Education#Empowering Women#Nursing Care#Foundation#Lpn#Rn
