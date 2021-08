Great weather has brought a return to more normal activities for many of us, and the residents of Pleasant Lake Villa were treated to something on July 13th that has been missing for most people- live music. Jill Jordan Burke, a multi-talented Country/Gospel Artist brought her unique show to Pleasant Lake Villa in Parma. She delighted the audience with many renditions of songs that for the most part were well known classics, with a few more totally original pieces as well. She had many of those in attendance singing along, and her heartwarming stories that accompanied her beautiful singing selections were truly inspiring. It was a pleasure to take it all in and enjoy the experience of an actual person singing and performing for a bunch of people enjoying a beautiful Summer day. Thanks again to Jill Jordan Burke and Pleasant Lake Villa for holding this event. More to come I hope!