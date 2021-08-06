Control Z: Who is Rodrigo Mejía? Netflix series shares tribute to former cast member

The Oscar-winning actress will appear as a guest-star opposite Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán in Netflix's The Addams Family offshoot Wednesday, created by Al Gough and Miles Millar with Tim Burton on board as director and executive producer. Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams while Guzmán plays her husband Gomez and Ortega plays the title role of Wednesday. Wednesday is "described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore." Zeta-Jones is coming off of recurring on Prodigal Son. In recent years, she also starred on Queen America and Feud: Bette and Joan.