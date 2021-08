Anna Hopkin will experience many things in her swimming career but it is unlikely she will ever again have five-time Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel hunting her down. At the end of this mad, chaotic, absorbing 4x100m mixed relay final, an event making its Olympic debut, Britain’s Hopkin held off America’s alpha sprinter to clinch thrilling gold. “It’s pretty cool to say I beat Caeleb Dressel,” she said with a grin.In the end the rapidly advancing Dressel had been left with too much to do, finishing fifth for USA despite a fast 46.99sec split. Britain’s starting trio of Kathleen Dawson,...