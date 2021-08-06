WATCH: Gable Steveson Flips for Gold With Buzzer-Beating Move

It’s tough to think that after all the time one puts in and all the sweat, blood, and tears that are shed, that they might not be remembered by a lot of people upon their passing. Those of us that have been watching pro wrestling for years probably saw Bobby Eaton in one promotion or another, but it’s very likely that we don’t remember him either because he was never in the WWE or because he was never considered the same caliber as many of those that we see now. The truth is that he was a very technical wrestler and someone that was there to work and to entertain the crowd, a couple of things he did very well judging by his accolades and the amount of time he spent in the ring. Like many wrestlers, he had his time as the face and as the heel and while a lot of folks don’t like rooting for the heel, Bobby’s fans stuck with him quite often simply because he knew how to put on a good show and, as is common, a heel can turn back into a face pretty quickly.