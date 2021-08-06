Cancel
China aluminium firm Shandong Innovation set for backdoor listing

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chinese aluminium products maker Shandong Innovation Metal Technology Co is set to secure a backdoor stock market listing in Shanghai after a supermarket operator announced a $1.9 billion deal to acquire the firm.

Shanghai-listed Beijing Hualian Hypermarket said in a filing it had signed an agreement to buy all of unlisted Shandong Innovation for 12.1 billion-12.2 billion yuan ($1.87 billion-$1.88 billion) by issuing new shares to Shandong Innovation shareholders.

The transaction will allow Shandong Innovation, a major aluminium fabricator based in the city of Zouping, to assume Hualian’s listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange - and get access to a new fundraising channel - without the need for an initial public offering (IPO).

Zouping is also home to top private-sector aluminium smelter China Hongqiao Group.

Hualian, which said it intended to dispose of all its existing assets, said competition in the retail industry is “fierce,” with the advent of e-commerce having brought challenges to the supermarkets business.

Meanwhile, the potential for growth in aluminium usage in the automotive sector and solar power is large, it added.

Shandong Innovation, a member of the International Aluminium Institute, did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours. ($1 = 6.4740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by David Gregorio)

