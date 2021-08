Charlotte Dujardin can still remember the first time she saw him, her latest equine love that has taken her to a place of her own in the pantheon of Olympic greats.Dujardin became the first female British Olympian to win six medals at the Games as she added to her team dressage bronze with the same medal in the individual event.On the rookie horse she affectionately calls “Pumpkin”, Dujardin felt a princess again, defying all expectations to claim the final podium place in the Grand Prix freestyle.It takes years for horse and rider to gain the levels of trust needed...