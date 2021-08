NEW YORK — The heat continues on Thursday. Temperatures soared into the 90s for parts of the region, but it was the oppressive humidity that made it really tough. The heat index approached passed 100 degrees in the city as well as interior sections of New Jersey during the afternoon. Excessive Heat Warnings have expanded over much of the region for Thursday as the temperatures will climb further into the 90s and it will feel more like 105 degrees for many sections including the city.