Advocacy

A time for national service

By Dr. Mehmet Oz
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearing the stories of communities coming together over the past 18 months has given me a sense of hope, more specifically, a sense of hope about what our country can accomplish when we work toward a shared goal. During this difficult time, I have had the privilege of working closely...

Mehmet Oz
#National Service#Serve America#The Board Of Healthcorps
Advocacy
Health
Food Service
Society
Wayne County, NYCitizen Online

Letter: It's time to end divisions in our nation

It is an inspiration to see the United States flag unfurled in its glory and proudly displayed as it is the symbol that unites and represents everyone in this nation. It honors our commitment to being a “more perfect Union,” justice and liberty for all. It lifts us all up.
PharmaceuticalsMinneapolis Star Tribune

It's time to embrace a national vaccine verification system

In April, as COVID-19 was on the decline in the U.S., and our collective optimism about the pandemic's end was palpable, the Biden administration insisted that there would be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring a single vaccination credential. Such vaccine verification — the so-called "vaccine passport" — is politically fraught, much like everything else surrounding this pandemic. Today, 20 Republican-controlled states prohibit proof-of-vaccination requirements, and only four states, California, New York, Hawaii and Oregon, have created vaccine verification systems.
HomelessDearborn Press & Guide

Social Security launches outreach campaign for vulnerable populations

People who struggle with low-income, limited English proficiency, homelessness, or with mental illness have historically relied on meeting with us in person at our local offices to get the help they need. Currently, Social Security offices are open only for in-person appointments for limited, critical situations, depending upon local office...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
PharmaceuticalsWashington Examiner

Mike Rowe is right about the unvaccinated

Over the weekend, television host Mike Rowe responded to a user on Facebook who had asked him why he didn’t do more to encourage his viewers to get the coronavirus vaccines. Rowe’s response was one of the better I’ve seen: He said he had gotten vaccinated as soon as he was able, that he believed the vaccines work, but he understands the reasons why so many people are still hesitant.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Psaki takes aim at DeSantis over Florida ventilator request

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday questioned why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be "opposed" to receiving ventilators given the COVID-19 rise in his state. “As a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators. I think the most important question...
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.

Comments / 0

