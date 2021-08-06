Cancel
It's back-to-school season—here's where to buy backpacks online

By Alexandra S. Kesick
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
You can get the cutest backpacks of the season at these retailers. JanSport / L.L.Bean / Fjallraven / filo, Getty Images

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Stocking up on back-to-school materials is an exciting time, but the star of any school shopping trip is the gleaming, brand-new backpack . With virtual and hybrid learning this past year, backpacks have been sitting in the closet gathering a layer of dust, so it's likely you and many others need to purchase a new one for the in-person return.

However, backpacks for school could be scarce and more costly due to short supply . Typically, parents wait for school shopping lists to arrive, but in addition to taking advantage of student discounts this year, it’s going to be ideal to shop for what you know you’ll need as soon as possible.

The best places to buy backpacks right now

Searching for versatile, stylish backpacks for kids of all ages? Here's where to look. Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence

The supply isn’t sparse yet, and retailers like Amazon , shopDisney , and Walmart have super-cute backpacks available at reasonable prices. Or perhaps you’re looking for a high-end name brand that will withstand weather and heavy use . Online stores also have brands like L.L.Bean and JanSport for sale.

Whether you’re looking at durable, spacious backpacks for school or trying to find that personable, spunky backpack for a young one, this round-up can help you shop fantastic backpack brands that'll satisfy parents and students alike.

Amazon

Kohl’s

Nordstrom

shopDisney

Walmart

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: It's back-to-school season—here's where to buy backpacks online

