What happens if you lose your COVID vaccine card? Here are your options

By Katie Camero
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine will be given a card that reveals which shot you received, as well as the date and location you received it. When vaccines first rolled out, the cards served mostly as a reminder for second doses. Now, they carry much more value as some stores, restaurants and workplaces require proof of vaccination to enter or use their services, thanks to yet another surge in coronavirus cases across the nation.

Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, some experts are cautiously optimistic that a surge of vaccinations could follow—and that uptick could drastically change the course of the pandemic.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

How to store your COVID vaccine card on your iPhone or Android

Vaccine passports have been a divisive topic, with opinions split down the middle whether it is the right way to go about proving you’re vaccinated. But like it or not, there must be a way for you to show your vaccination record. Depending on the state that you live in,...
Travelsmartertravel.com

Do You Need to Bring Your Vaccine Card When You Travel?

We answer this question and ones on vacation rentals, COVID-19 tests for flying, and more in this month’s edition of our travel advice column. Q. “Do you need to bring your vaccine card with you when you travel?” – RS A. It depends on your destination. Some countries will require...
Pharmaceuticalshometownnewstc.com

CDC offers recommendations for vaccinated people

STATEWIDE ― The spike in COVID-19 cases has focused a lot of attention on those who have not been vaccinated. Ample supplies of vaccine are available at Florida Department of Health-Brevard (DOH-Brevard), area pharmacies, urgent cares centers and from your private physician. Residents who are ages 12 and older are recommended to get vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Lost your vaccination record card? Here’s how to get another.

As a more contagious strain of the coronavirus causes the pandemic to surge again in Virginia, more employers, universities and government agencies are requiring vaccinations. But what if you lost that little piece of paper they handed you after your shots? Relax — there are ways to get replacements for missing vaccination cards. It might surprise you there’s no national registry maintaining ...
Public HealthPosted by
AL.com

CDC: All pregnant women should get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

The CDC recommended that pregnant people be vaccinated against COVID-19. Learn more from BIDMC's Dr. Ai-ris Collier, who has led research evaluating the immunogenicity of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Ai-ris Collier, MD, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, is available for expert comment regarding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that pregnant people be vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Collier has led research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association evaluating the...

