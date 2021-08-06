Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sparta, MI

Dream Flight honors WWII veterans at Paul Miller Sparta Airport

By Lexie Petrovic
UpNorthLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTA, Mich. — A special event at the Paul Miller Sparta Airport is taking some West Michigan veterans to old heights. A Dream Flight event was put on to honor 15 veterans from Grand Rapids senior living facility, Holland Home's Breton Woods on Friday, Aug. 6. Nine of them took to the skies for a 30 minute individual flight in a Boeing Stearman Bi Plane, the exact aircraft some of the veterans trained on when preparing for WWII flying missions.

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Grand Rapids, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Sparta, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Military Veterans#Wwii#Holland Home#Breton Woods#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy