Dream Flight honors WWII veterans at Paul Miller Sparta Airport

SPARTA, Mich. — A special event at the Paul Miller Sparta Airport is taking some West Michigan veterans to old heights. A Dream Flight event was put on to honor 15 veterans from Grand Rapids senior living facility, Holland Home's Breton Woods on Friday, Aug. 6. Nine of them took to the skies for a 30 minute individual flight in a Boeing Stearman Bi Plane, the exact aircraft some of the veterans trained on when preparing for WWII flying missions.