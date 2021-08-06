Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead Space could be launching as early as 2022 - Report

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb has reported that sources close to the Dead Space development have said that we could see the game launch as early as fall 2022, and that more announcements are planned to be made throughout 2021. It’s been two weeks since Dead Space was announced with a teaser...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamesbeat#Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespopgeeks.com

There’s A Way To Be Dead, And It’s On Steam Early Access

Crainia Games has just soft-launched an asymmetrical survival horror game with an unusual title: A Way To Be Dead. What is the specified way, anyway? In this game, it’s being chomped by the zombie doctor that’s out for your flesh. Trapped in his laboratory, the four survivors must fend off the indestructible doc and watch out for other dangers until the match ends. It sounds like any typical asymmetrical multiplayer game, but here’s the twist: if you become a zombie, you can keep playing and hunt down the rest of the survivors. The last remaining player who isn’t a zombie wins the match.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dead Space Remake – 5 Issues it Needs to Address

As many of us now know, it appears that EA has indeed heard our cries for some sort of revival for the Dead Space franchise and they are finally giving us just that in the form of a total remake of the original game. While that is perhaps playing it a bit on the safe side, and a more ambitious true 4th game in the storyline would have perhaps been preferable – especially seeing how well the original game still holds up – at this point, any form of a return to the series is welcome. But given that it is a remake and not just a remaster, and thus, able to take advantage of all of the lessons learned and advancements in game development that we’ve seen over the 14 years since the game’s release, here’s hoping that EA Motive are given the time and resources needed to do the game justice, and maintain what is needed to ensure a successful remake while smoothing over the game’s few rough edges and keeping what Visceral Games got right intact. It’s certainly true that most things about Dead Space hold up just fine today – especially if you don’t get hung up on dated graphics too easily, but the truth is there is nothing from that long ago that couldn’t be smoothed over today, so for now, let’s talk about a few of those things that hopefully EA Motive has the foresight to address in the upcoming remake.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Dead Space Show Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

More adventures in the Dead Space universe could be on the cards. The series, long thought deceased following the release of critical and commercial failure Dead Space 3 back in 2013, has received a much-deserved new lease on life this year thanks to EA’s recent announcement that the first game in the franchise is getting a remake. With original creator Visceral Games having long since closed shop, the publisher’s first-party Motive Studio (Star Wars: Squadrons) has been brought in to handle the project. Naught but a cinematic teaser trailer confirming Isaac Clarke’s return has been shown so far, but suffice it to say, that fans are already eager to see more.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Former AC: Valhalla Director Helming Dead Space

Up to this point, there have been several suggestions that Eric Baptizat, former director of Assassins Creed Valhalla, was in some way being tapped for the upcoming Dead Space Remake. However, similar to Dead Space itself at the time, these were simply rumors with no official backing behind them. Thanks to a new update to his Linkedin update, we now have confirmation for his role.
FIFAdarkhorizons.com

EA Talks “Mass Effect,” “Jedi,” “Dead Space”

Though it’s known for its multiplayer and live service games from “FIFA” to “Battlefield,” Electronic Arts has occasionally dabbled in big-budget single-player titles to some good success when they get it right. One of the most famous examples was the “Mass Effect” trilogy and this May’s remaster of that in...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Action Arcade Wrestling on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 10 Aug 2021. Perform a BODY SLAM, knock’em down with a CLOTHESLINE, pull off the classic PILEDRIVER AND… shoot LIGHTNING BOLTS into your opponent's face?! Whatever you do… don’t find yourself looking up at the lights!. Action Arcade Wrestling brings everything you love from...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

The Problem the Dead Space Remake Really Needs to Fix

Meet Isaac Clarke: engineer, marine, Necromorph killer, and hapless dogsbody to anyone with a communicator. That last part may seem a little harsh given all that Isaac goes through across the course of Dead Space, but it’s the one thing stopping this space-based survival horror from being a truly great game — and it’s something the upcoming remake sorely needs to fix.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Ubisoft announces upcoming Riders Republic beta

If you've been waiting to play Riders Republic, you might want to head over and register for the game's beta, which kicks off later this month on August 23rd. The beta runs until August 25th and is available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Registration is open now. According to a press release, the beta will give you a look at three careers "such as Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports," along with multiplayer modes such as Mass Races, Tricks Battle, Free for All, and Versus Mode. In the game itself, Mass Races offers "epic, multisport races" with over 50 players, while Tricks Battle is for teams of 6v6. Free for All has you challenge opponents through an event playlist, while Versus Mode has you playing against your friends in your "career progression." In the beta, you can apparently play with up to five other players.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Evil Dead: The Game delayed into 2022 but will gain a single-player mode

Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed until February 2022 to allow the team extra time to polish the game and add a single-player mode. https://twitter.com/EvilDeadTheGame/status/14232828531654287... The evil of the Necronomicon has seeped into the very foundations of Twitter… ok, maybe not, but Boss Team Games has announced a delay...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Arietta of Spirits Xbox achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Arietta of Spirits achievement list. There are 30 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 28 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. Secret Achievement Continue playing to unlock this achievement. 20.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Sales TA Team Picks (August 6th)

The Xbox Summer Sale was always going to be a tough act to follow, but there are still decent discounts in this week's selection if you know where to look. For those struggling with that part, the TA news team is back with some more pointers. Well, most of them, anyway — Sean is off getting drunk in a field somewhere, and Heidi struggled to find any featured games that she hadn't already championed quite recently, so politely abstained. Nevertheless, the rest of us have put together a trio of choices, so you may still find something new to add to your backlog yet. Here's what we've got for you this week...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Crafting adventure Wytchwood arrives for Xbox this fall

Wytchwood, a crafting adventure game where you play as an old witch "in a land of gothic fables and fairytales," launches for Xbox this fall. Check out the trailer below:. Wytchwood has us play as the old witch of the woods — not to be confused with Little Witch in the Woods — who finds herself caught up in a "dark pact" she can't remember actually making. "You’ll travel the lands and uncover a rich narrative filled with a colourful cast of characters inspired by classic fables," says developer Alientrap Games' Ariane Laurence. "A weeping maiden awaits the return of her lost love, a brutish bear loves nothing more than to knock some heads together, and a feline trickster in a smart pair of boots is plaguing the local market with her deceptions. Only with your magic and sharp wit will you be able to right these wrongs."
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Assassin's Creed® Valhalla Deluxe Edition on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 05 Aug 2021. Includes the game and Ultimate Pack, which contains the Berserker Gear Pack, Berserker Settlement Pack, Berserker Longship Pack, and more!. Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Dead Space Remake Reportedly Coming Fall 2022 if Development Goes Well

Sources claim the Dead Space remake has an internal Fall 2022 release date, should development go well. Officially, the Dead Space remake coming soon to Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, Venture Beat reports that “according to sources familiar with development,” the launch is planned for Fall 2022; providing development is not hindered.
NFLtrueachievements.com

Poll: Which August Xbox release are you most looking forward to playing?

After a relatively quiet July, there's a lot to look forward to in August, from the long-awaited Psychonauts 2 to the Studio Ghibli-esque Baldo: The Guardian Owls. For this week's poll, we want to know: which of those new releases are you most looking forward to playing?. We've got the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy