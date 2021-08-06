Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

'We Mucked Up': Deodorant Brand Fussy Apologizes to Unilever for Misleading Ads

By Stephen Lepitak
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFussy, the refillable deodorant startup brand, has apologized to British consumer goods producer Unilever and its chief executive Alan Jope following its rollout of online ads comparing the two companies. In the apology, Fussy admitted that some could have found the ads to be “misleading.”

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Deodorant#Startup#Consumer Goods#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Former Unilever execs shake up cleaning by thinking small with Smol

As a former marketing executive at Unilever Europe, Paula Quazi knew the problems with laundry detergent. Products were too big, too heavy and too unattractive. It had become a pet peeve. After leaving the maker of Dove soap and Surf detergent, Quazi joined former Unilever colleague Nick Green to develop...
Businessqueensjewishlink.com

Pulling The Lever On Unilever

Amid growing outrage over Ben and Jerry’s decision to halt all business in Judea and Samaria, the America’s largest township took action. Last Thursday, the Town of Hempstead became the first to prohibit any future business with not only the famous ice cream brand, but also with its parent company, Unilever. Flanked by a bipartisan coalition, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin made the announcement ending business relations with Unilever. This decision follows a 2016 law that prohibited the town government from conducting business with anyone that openly boycotts America or its allies, including Israel.
Businessmediapost.com

Best Buy Signs On To Criteo's Retail Media Network

Best Buy, a long-time Criteo customer, has signed on to use the company’s retail media ecosystem and platform to support brands selling and running sponsored ads through its website in the United States and Canada. “We’re continuously looking to improve the experience for our customers, including those shopping on BestBuy.com,”...
BusinessAdWeek

Revolving Door Roundup: Horizon Media, Publicis, R/GA and More

The Olympics are just about wrapped up in Tokyo, but the games of agency moves, launches, mergers and new business wins continue in the ad world. Throw a javelin through this week’s revolving door (bet you can’t) and see where it sticks. 180 NY. 180 NY has appointed Adam Lock...
Economybakingbusiness.com

Brands cleaning up snack labels, scooping up followers

Label claims such as gluten-free, organic, non-GMO and vegan are driving sales of snacks. Adrienne Smith, senior food business reporter at New Hope Network, talked about the trend during a presentation at Expo West Virtual Week in May. “Truly clean snacks are becoming a reality with one- and two-ingredient guilt-free...
Los Angeles, CAAdWeek

Taco Bell Names Cashmere as its First-Ever Culture Agency of Record

Lifestyle marketing agency Cashmere has been named Taco Bell’s culture agency of record, a first for the brand. The Los Angeles agency will utilize its strategies in social media, creative, digital trends, experiential and influencer marketing to lead Taco Bell’s cultural strategy. The fast food chain has a history of...
EnvironmentTVOvermind

If Recycling Was Honest: A Brand-New “Honest” Ad by Cracked

This actually causes quite the argument among many many people since to be fair, a lot of folks don’t want to hear the truth, they want to think that everyone is bound to think like they do and will take care of the environment in every conceivable way. The problem, unfortunately, is that the cost that would come with safely disposing of or finding a way to truly reuse plastics is up for heavy debate since some folks have found ways to make it work, while others are bound to simply fill landfills and other areas with the materials that people believe are being scrubbed, recycled, and repurposed. To be fair, some folks are really trying to make it work, but the truth that keeps spreading is that apparently the level of work, time, and money that’s required to make this a successful solution is simply too much for big companies to invest in, which makes sense, unfortunately, considering that big companies are out to make money, not lose it. This is a pretty cynical way to look at things, but it’s closer to the truth than people might like.
Businessmarketingdive.com

PepsiCo and Boston Beer partner to make Hard Mtn Dew

Boston Beer is partnering with PepsiCo to launch a Hard Mtn Dew alcoholic offering in the U.S., the companies said in a statement. The no-sugar product is expected to reach shelves in early 2022. As part of the business arrangement, Boston Beer will develop and produce Hard Mtn Dew. PepsiCo...
CelebritiesAdWeek

Saweetie Demonstrates the Possibilities of Her New McDonald's Meal in Glitzy Ad

Those who aren’t aware of rap star Saweetie’s proclivity for creating and sharing odd food concoctions may have missed the underlying theme of McDonald’s next Famous Order partnership, which the chain announced at the end of July. Thankfully, the brand’s TV spot for the now-live Saweetie Meal illuminates the “Best Friend” artist’s eye for unique food combinations as she encourages McD’s customers to create some of their own.
Food & DrinksPopculture

McDonald's Pulls 'Misleading' Ad for Its Quarter Pounder

McDonald's has pulled a "misleading ad for its Quarter Pounder, after a legal battle that brought questions about the beef used in the burger. According to the Daily Hive, McDonald’s promoted the meal by advertising that the beef used in the sandwich is "sustainably sourced." However, in the fine print, the company stated that the meat is "at least 30%...from certified from sustainable sources."
BusinessAdWeek

Wednesday Stir

-Luxury faucet brand Brizo and its AOR Young & Laramore have launched a campaign that marks a collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. The six new faucet designs encapsulate Wright’s philosophy of organic architecture and a launch video shows how the design team channeled the architect’s philosophy. –John Casey,...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Brand Builders Scour Amazon for New Products

Like most things in retail, the process of launching and growing a brand has been disrupted. From product development to marketing and the supply chain, brand building today can be achieved by methods vastly different from those classically trained in the ways of major CPG companies. Credit the internet for...
EconomyAdWeek

Brands Must Figure out Their Audio Identity, Says PepsiCo's Gabe Alonso

From creative experiential pop-up shops to unprecedented influencer partnerships, the consumer packaged goods industry has continued reinventing its marketing efforts to stand out in a crowded space. It is no secret that Gabe Alonso, head of digital platforms and community, energy drinks at PepsiCo has remained busy—the company just unveiled its brand new Mountain Dew Rise Energy drink, in a partnership with LeBron James.
DrinksAOL Corp

Pepsi, Boston Beer team up to deliver boozy Mountain Dew

Step aside hard seltzer — Boston Beer Company (SAM) is partnering with Pepsi to add another drink to its portfolio, a spiked version of Mountain Dew. On Tuesday, the company announced its partnership with PepsiCo (PEP) to deliver HARD MTN DEW, with 5 percent alcohol. The boozy beverage will come in three flavors: original, black cherry and watermelon, and is expected to hit shelves in early 2022.
EconomyFingerLakes1

7 consumer reports competitors and alternatives

Consumer Reports is an online publication that has been around for over eight decades. It conducts in-depth reviews of products and services as well as comparing different brands. The company also has a research centre and laboratory for testing the products or services to offer consumers an unbiased report when making purchasing decisions.
BusinessWFMZ-TV Online

Online sales continue to grow for Giant Company parent

For Ahold Delhaize, the Netherlands-based parent of The Giant Company, the second quarter of 2021 was mostly negative when compared to earlier results. Net sales, however, increased, especially online sales, but operating income declined. The company found nothing of note to report about Giant, specifically, but did point out that...
Marketsprdaily.com

How behavioral marketing affects PR playbooks

It’s simultaneously way easier and way harder than it used to be to reach a huge number of people. It’s easier in that the old gatekeepers no longer control the flow of information the way they did. You’re no longer dependent on one of the major networks or big newspapers. It’s harder because there are so many things competing for people’s attention that it’s tough to stand out.
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

Dentsu Returns To Growth In Q2

After a year of declines exacerbated by the pandemic Dentsu Group rebounded sharply in the second quarter, the company reported today. The positive results are in line with competitors, most of which also returned to growth in the period or a little earlier. Organic revenue growth (which excludes currency and...
Economymediapost.com

Newspapers Show Potential To Increase Digital Subscription Revenue

Newspapers have become more dependent on digital growth as they seek to build sustainable businesses with a mix of advertising and reader revenue. A key goal should be to convert as many website visitors as possible into paying subscribers until reaching a point of market saturation, according to Mather Economics.
Cell Phoneschainstoreage.com

Grubhub integrates digital orders into restaurant POS systems

A leading on-demand delivery provider is injecting its orders directly into the order stream of its restaurant partners. Grubhub is collaborating with e-commerce platform Olo to assimilate orders from its website and app into the POS systems of tens of thousands of restaurant locations that offer Grubhub delivery. Leveraging the Olo Rails solution, which enables restaurants to publish menu, price and location information on third-party marketplaces, Grubhub is allowing restaurants to manage its delivery orders from one central location.

Comments / 0

Community Policy