Jill Dillard Leaves Duggar Drama In Arkansas, Says It’s ‘Time To Get Away’

Jill and Derick Dillard took their two sons on a family vacation to Oregon, as we previously reported. After a stressful few months following her brother Josh Duggar’s arrest, Jill was ready to get away for a little while. While on vacation, Jill has been sharing lots of fun photos. It looks like she, Derick, Israel, and Samuel are enjoying themselves so far. Fans are glad to see that the family is doing so well, and they hope Jill continues to share more photos of their fun trip.