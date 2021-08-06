Jill Dillard Leaves Duggar Drama In Arkansas, Says It’s ‘Time To Get Away’
The Duggar family has a lot going on right now. As you probably know, Josh Duggar was arrested for the possession of child sexual abuse material. Now, he’s awaiting his trial in November. The past few months have put stress on the rest of his family, including Jill Dillard. So, Jill and her husband Derick Dillard decided it was time to get away from all of the family drama and relax for a bit.www.tvshowsace.com
