Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Jill Dillard Leaves Duggar Drama In Arkansas, Says It’s ‘Time To Get Away’

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Duggar family has a lot going on right now. As you probably know, Josh Duggar was arrested for the possession of child sexual abuse material. Now, he’s awaiting his trial in November. The past few months have put stress on the rest of his family, including Jill Dillard. So, Jill and her husband Derick Dillard decided it was time to get away from all of the family drama and relax for a bit.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
Person
Jill Dillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duggar Family#Duggars#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Anna Duggar Reportedly Getting Help With Kids After Josh’s Arrest

Since Josh Duggar was arrested, the whole Counting On family has been pretty quiet. Some have shared statements regarding his charges or posted normal photos on social media, but many have been staying silent. For the past few months, Anna Duggar hasn’t released a statement or posted anything on social media. Sources have shared information about Anna, but nothing has come out about the couple’s six children.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Josh Duggar’s Search Warrant Shows He Made A ‘Rookie Mistake’

Since Josh Duggar’s arrest, more information about his case has emerged. The former TLC star was arrested for the possession of child sexual abuse material. So far, he’s saying he’s innocent. His wife Anna Duggar reportedly believes he’s innocent too. After his arrest, Josh was released on conditions. He must...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jim Bob Duggar’s Friend Kent Hovind Arrested For Domestic Violence

Jim Bob Duggar’s friend Kent Hovind (also known as Dr. Dino) was arrested recently for domestic violence toward his ex-girlfriend/spiritual wife. According to Religious News, Jim Bob Duggar’s friend was later released on bond. Turns out, this is far from Kent Hovind’s run-in with the law. In fact, he previously spent nearly a decade behind bars at a federal prison for tax evasion-related charges.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Are Josh Duggar’s Legal Troubles Making The Family Go BROKE?

Josh Duggar was arrested a few months ago, and he’s currently waiting for his trial in November. He’s being accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including videos and images of children as young as 18 months old. Despite these accusations against him, he claims that he’s innocent. His wife Anna Duggar reportedly thinks it’s all a conspiracy theory by President Joe Biden. She still visits him and stays with him at his guardians, the Rebers’ home.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jill & Derick Dillard Meet Up With Another Roloff: See Picture

Jill and Derick Dillard took their two sons on a family vacation to Oregon, as we previously reported. After a stressful few months following her brother Josh Duggar’s arrest, Jill was ready to get away for a little while. While on vacation, Jill has been sharing lots of fun photos. It looks like she, Derick, Israel, and Samuel are enjoying themselves so far. Fans are glad to see that the family is doing so well, and they hope Jill continues to share more photos of their fun trip.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jill Dillard Shades Josh Duggar, Shows Support For Simone Biles

As most people know, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of one of her events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this week. Due to her mental health, she decided to skip the event and will decide later whether she will compete in future events. After hearing why she backed out of the event, people voiced their opinions. Some supported her, while others sent negative comments toward her. One person who’s supporting Simone is Counting On alum Jill Dillard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy