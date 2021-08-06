Review: Animated ‘Vivo’ musical hits a few flat notes, but Lin-Manuel Miranda helps it sing

¡Vamos! Lin-Manuel Miranda is a cherubic li’l mammal with a penchant for reuniting lost loves in the official trailer for Vivo, which follows a kinkajou (a rainforest animal also known as a “honey bear,” not to be confused with the honey badger who doesn’t give a shit) who travels from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a romantic song on behalf of his owner and mentor. (Can you blame the guy for trying? The chanteuse is voiced by Gloria Estefan.) It’s so adorable that we don’t even want to mention the concept of FedEx. Along the way, Vivo also joins forces with a local tween, where they pretty much sing and dance their way around the Florida city. Miranda wrote several original songs for the film, which sadly don’t include an updated mix of “Miami” and “And the Beat Goes On.” Netflix will release Vivo on August 6.