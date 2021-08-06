Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

U.S. track star Noah Lyles explains why he has 2 therapists

By Drew Weisholtz
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican sprinter Noah Lyles won a bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, but it’s what he said after the race that has turned heads. Lyles talked about his mental health struggles, comments he would amplify when he sat down with TODAY on Thursday. “I’ve always...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

NBC News

NBC News

183K+
Followers
26K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Caeleb Dressel
Person
Noah Lyles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#American#The Washington Post#Today Com#Nbcblk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
NFLPosted by
Page Six

Simone Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens kiss at Texans practice

Simone Biles is Jonathan Owens’ biggest fan — on and off the field. The Olympian, 24, attended another Houston Texans practice over the weekend and gave her boyfriend, 26, a kiss on the field while he was in uniform. “another day another practice ❤️,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram...
SportsNBC Sports

Noah Lyles, Allyson Felix Highlight Upcoming Track and Field Action

A new champion will be crowned in the men’s 200m after Usain Bolt won gold in the event at the last three Olympics. Will 24-year-old Noah Lyles take up Bolt’s mantle Wednesday morning or will 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton be the one to win gold before he even finishes high school?
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

A match made in world-class athlete heaven! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens‘ relationship began during the coronavirus pandemic, but they’ve still managed to squeeze in tons of adventures together. The Olympic gold medalist and Houston Texans safety met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who...
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

Noah Lyles claims bronze medal in Olympic men’s 200m race

TOKYO, Japan (WCJB) -American track sprinter Noah Lyles, who spent part of his childhood in Gainesville, won a bronze medal in the men’s 200 meters on Thursday in Toyko, claiming third place in 19.74 seconds. The 24 year-old Lyles came into the race as the favorite and earned his first career Olympic medal.
Swimming & Surfingolympics.com

Kanoa Igarashi on Olympic experience and Noah Lyles bromance

Friendship and camaraderie are foundations of the Olympic Games and, despite the pandemic, Tokyo 2020 is no different. And there's something of a bromance between Japanese surf star Kanoa Igarashi and sprint hero Noah Lyles . 'Yeah, you know, Noah, he's a really good friend of mine," Igarashi told Olympics.com.
Clermont, FLsltablet.com

Clermont Athlete Noah Lyles Wins Bronze At The 2020 Olympics

Clermont Resident Noah Lyles received a bronze medal and Kenny Bednarek (trains in Clermont) wins silver for the 200-meter dash finals on Aug. 4 at the 2021 Olympic Games. Birthplace: Alexandria, Va. Hometown: Clermont, Fla. High School: TC Williams (Alexandria, Virginia) Team/Club: Pure Athletics. Coach: Lance Brauman. Olympic Experience. One-time...
Sportsalxnow.com

Noah Lyles to race for gold medal in 200 meters at Tokyo Olympics

(Updated 9:30 p.m.) After advancing in two straight preliminary races, Noah Lyles will run for the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Lyles’s family is staying at a hotel in the area to watch the gold medal match, his mother Keisha Bishop said at a watch party at Alexandria City High School on Monday night.
Cyclingwcn247.com

EXPLAINER: Why track cycling records are falling at Olympics

IZU, Japan (AP) — Everybody expected records to fall when the track cycling program began at the Tokyo Olympics, but nobody expected so much speed at the decade-old Izu Velodrome. But why are athletes going so fast? Well, there are a number of factors but they mostly boil down to this: The athletes are stronger and better, the conditions are right and the technology is the best it's ever been. On the first day of track cycling alone, that translated into two new world records and an Olympic mark.
SportsWashington Post

Noah Lyles is ready for the moment

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. The best athletes on the planet will gather in Tokyo this summer, hoping to etch their names in the Olympic record books. For track star Noah Lyles, it’s a convergence of passions. The 2019 world champion is a favorite for the medals podium, having posted the year’s fastest 200-meter time at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. Off the track, Lyles is as colorful as he is thoughtful. The 24-year-old Alexandria native is a connoisseur of anime and manga, Japan’s popular forms of storytelling, utilized for fiction and nonfiction alike. For “Chasing Gold,” Washington Post reporters interviewed Lyles and the people around him. Scenes reflect the subjects’ memories and other reporting, though some dialogue has been edited for length, clarity and style.
SportsNBC Sports

Get to Know Noah Lyles, U.S. Olympian Sprinting the 200m in Tokyo

Noah Lyles wants to do something in Tokyo that no American sprinter has done at the Olympics since 2004 — win the gold medal at the 200m. Lyles, 24, posted the best final time of 2021 when he won the 200m final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in June with a time of 19.74 seconds.
SportsEsquire

Meet Some of the Stars of the U.S. Track and Field Team

Whenever I think about the summer Olympics, my mind immediately goes to track and field. It just feels most representative of the whole shabang to me. Maybe it’s because many of the events are ancient, literally. The 200- and 400-meter dashes have been around since 700 BC., so has discus throwing. Or maybe it’s because Track and field is the only Olympic event I’ve ever seen in person. When Atlanta hosted the games in 1996, my family made the four-hour drive south on I-95 to see Michael Johnson, the man with the golden shoes, shatter multiple world records. Whatever the reason, I’ve always relished Track and field days at the Olympics, and I’m particularly excited for this weekend’s events. With multiple world-record holders in its ranks, Team USA is poised to take home the gold across a wide swath of events.

Comments / 1

Community Policy