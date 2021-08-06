Cancel
New York City, NY

Schools Left High and Dry by NYS on Fall COVID Guidance

By Kathy Whyte
98.1 The Hawk
 6 days ago
New York School districts are on their own when it comes to setting COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year. New York Health Commissioner Doctor Howard Zucker issued a statement saying with the end of the state’s disaster emergency on June 25, “school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools” and “should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible.” The statement comes as many school districts are appealing to the state for guidance regarding masks and vaccinations.

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

