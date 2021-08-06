Cancel
NBA Foundation Executive Director Greg Taylor’s Labor Of Love Philanthropy Paying Off

By Christopher Dodson
NBA Foundation Executive Director Greg Taylor lives a life of philanthropy and basketball. He strives to be a positive example but also provides opportunities where it seems none existed before. With this in mind it should come as no surprise he has helped spearhead the creation of the NBA Foundation and guided the organization through its first year. It has been a long year since the NBA Foundation was born during the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, but a satisfying year of growth and enrichment both for Taylor personally and the communities receiving the grants.

