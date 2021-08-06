Stolen gun may have been used to kill Richmond couple. Chief says test incomplete.
The man accused of killing a widely respected Richmond couple may have used a stolen firearm, police said in new court records. Thomas Birl, 51, was charged with receiving a stolen firearm in addition to two counts of murder following the slayings of Christopher Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52. Both died of gunshot wounds outside a duplex they owned in the city, according to court records.www.kentucky.com
Comments / 1