Richmond, KY

Stolen gun may have been used to kill Richmond couple. Chief says test incomplete.

By Rayleigh Deaton
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man accused of killing a widely respected Richmond couple may have used a stolen firearm, police said in new court records. Thomas Birl, 51, was charged with receiving a stolen firearm in addition to two counts of murder following the slayings of Christopher Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52. Both died of gunshot wounds outside a duplex they owned in the city, according to court records.

www.kentucky.com

