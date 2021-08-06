Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Is Cathie Wood Starting to Buy Roku Stock Again?

By Rick Munarriz
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Key Points

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest added Roku shares to a pair of her ETFs. They were the first purchases after trimming her stakes for nearly three months.
  • A series of near-term factors will weigh on margins, but the long-term bullish thesis is only getting stronger.
  • Roku shares nearly tripled through the second half of 2020. A repeat performance is unlikely in 2021, but the stock should still rebound from Thursday's sell-off.

A lot of investors were selling Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) on Thursday. ARK Invest CEO, founder, and master stock picker Cathie Wood was buying.

Wood added shares of Roku to a pair of her exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and you have to go a long way back to find the last time that she was adding to her position of the streaming media pioneer for her high-growth ETFs.

You have to go back nearly three months, precisely -- all the way to May 12 -- to find the last time that ARK Invest was adding shares of Roku. Since then, she executed a dozen different sell transactions, lightening her load of Roku.

Why is she buying back in just as momentum was shuffling to the exit door? There's a method to her madness, and it smells like money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvanL_0bJtX1xt00
Image source: Getty Images.

Roku like a hurricane

Roku shares closed 4% lower on Thursday (trading down by as much 10% at one point) after the company posted disappointing second-quarter results. Revenue and earnings blew past expectations, and top-line guidance for the current quarter was also comfortably ahead of where the pros were perched. The stock was dinged on a grim bottom-line outlook that will linger through 2022.

Roku warned that supply chain constraints will eat into device and smart-TV sales, and increasing costs there will gnaw away at the margins on the hardware front. Its bread-and-butter platform revenue, which now accounts for 83% of the top-line mix (a business that more than doubled in size over the past year), is also facing some near-term headwinds. Operating expenses are moving higher on an uptick in costs related to head-count increases, product development, and sales & marketing.

After a blowout quarter on the bottom line, Roku expects to barely break even in the third quarter, with adjusted EBITDA falling sharply on a sequential basis. It's a bad look for a stock that was gaining momentum this summer the way it did during the second half of 2020.

Roku was an odd bird last year. Despite being an obvious pandemic play with folks spending so much time streaming at home, the stock actually declined through the first six months of last year. It would go on to nearly triple, up 185%, through the final six months of 2020.

Wood knows what she is doing. She has to know that the near-term slowdown on the supply end will be temporary. She invests in enough early-stage and disruptive growth stocks to know that sometimes you have to invest now to grow substantially later. Roku is increasing its spending on original content this year, which is something that will pay off in the future by making the leading platform even more distinctive and valuable.

Another knock in the report was a sequential dip in usage, but that's a logical reaction to an economy that started opening up in the springtime. Social calendars actually started to get put to work in recent months. Roku is still growing its audience. Active accounts have climbed 28% to a record 55.1 million over the past year.

Roku's report wasn't a perfect one, but there is no line item that will weigh on its near-term earnings that is expected to be a long-term concern. You can't fault the market for the stock moving lower on Thursday, but you also can't blame growth investors with a long-term investing horizon if they approach the report as a buying opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Ark Invest Ceo#Ebitda#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

Innovative Industrial Properties currently owns properties in roughly half of the states that have legalized medical cannabis. Intuitive Surgical is tapping only a fraction of the potential market for robotic surgical systems. Nvidia's long-term growth drivers include gaming and artificial intelligence. Buy low and sell high. You've no doubt heard...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why XRP Is Soaring Again Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) holders are seeing another day of green candles, with the token up 18.36% in the past 24 hours to $0.968 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. On Aug. 9, the Senate blocked a provision in the newly passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation that called for greater regulation of cryptocurrencies, sending the sector into a broad and extended rally.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

It's always an opportune time for long-term investors to put money to work in the stock market. This past week, the broad-based S&P 500 hit a fresh all-time closing high, which has been a common theme for the widely followed index this year. But just because the benchmark index is...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Supercharged Growth Stock

E-commerce is a massive industry, and it should only get bigger in the years ahead. Etsy’s unique business model has brought millions of buyers and sellers to its marketplace. Etsy has delivered impressive financial results in recent years, powered by an expanding take rate. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) recently announced second-quarter earnings...
Stocksinvesting.com

Got $500? 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now!

Whenever you’re trying to decide which Canadian stocks are the best to buy now, there are always the perennial favourites to consider. These are stocks that are so high-quality almost every Canadian should have them in their portfolio. These are businesses that will continue to grow for the long term and are hardly ever on sale. So, when these Canadian stocks are trading at a discount, they are always some of the best to buy.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Over $500,000

Baidu initially generated impressive gains, but its growth has decelerated over the past five years. Shopify continues to fire on all cylinders as its disrupts Amazon’s centralized approach to e-commerce. Nvidia remains a promising long-term play on the growth of the AI, data center, and gaming markets. The legendary investor...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Poshmark Stock Is Down Big Today

Shares of online apparel-resale platform Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) were trading lower on Wednesday. The company reported its second-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed Tuesday, and while its numbers were good, its guidance was not quite what retail investors had expected. As of 12:45 p.m. EDT, Poshmark's shares were down about...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham stated that Moderna's shares are priced at a "ridiculous" level. Moderna's market cap is now greater than those of several other drugmakers generating higher revenue. The key for Moderna to continue its success will be to secure supply deals for 2022 and beyond. What...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Health Stock in August

Teladoc's growth prospects remain strong even with some slowing following the tremendous performance last year. The company has distinct and solid competitive advantages despite new rivals entering the market. With shares down nearly 50%, Teladoc's valuation appears to be attractive in light of its growth prospects. It might be easy...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why I Bought More Amazon Shares After Earnings

Amazon shares are down just over 7% since it released its second-quarter earnings report. Two key segments saw accelerating revenue growth. The company is still on track to become extremely profitable long term. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock fell after the company reported its second-quarter earnings results on July 29. Investors were...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Top Tech Stock Could Make You Richer

Cloudflare helps its clients accelerate and secure their applications and networks, addressing a $100 billion market opportunity in the near term. Cloudflare's cloud agnostic platform is gaining traction with customers, and the company's scale has made it a valuable partner to internet service providers. This stock could double (or more)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

These stocks have the potential to completely change their respective industries. Contrary to what you might have heard or believe, investing in the stock market isn't hard. Rather, the difficult aspect of investing has to do with being patient and letting your investment thesis play out over time. Allowing your initial investment to compound many times over is what can turn a nice unrealized gain into a life-altering amount of money.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

CEO Cathie Wood's ARK Invest publishes its buys and sells daily. She added to three names that posted financial results earlier this month. DraftKings, Zillow Group, and Etsy continue to trade well below their earlier highs. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood turned heads last year after the breakthrough performance of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why On24 Stock Just Crashed 29%

Shares of recent IPO and would-be Zoom Technologies rival On24 (NYSE:ONTF) crashed Wednesday, falling 29% as of noon EDT despite the company reporting an apparent earnings beat last night. Analysts had forecast that On24 would only break even in the fiscal second quarter, with sales of $51 million. As it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy