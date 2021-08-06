Cancel
GVSU Will Mandate COVID Vaccines for Students/Staff This Fall

By Wendy Reed
West Michigan's Grand Valley State University's Academic Senate and the President of the University have announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for students, staff and faculty this fall. Anyone attending classes, teaching or working on campus will need to be fully vaccinated no later than September 30, 2021. In...

