The recent beta of Back 4 Blood has been quite popular. On Steam alone, almost 100,000 players were in the game at the hottest moment of the tests. If we were to look at video games from the perspective of online interest, Back 4 Blood would definitely not be the most anticipated title of the year. Whether we look at journalists' articles and comments below them, or the number of netizens following a given title on social media, the new game of Turtle Rock Studios seemed to remain in the shadow of New World, Psychonauts 2 and other potential hits of 2021. Meanwhile, one day of the new beta testing was enough for Back 4 Blood to became one of the most popular titles on Steam. At the hottest moment, the game was played by almost 100,000 users of the website.