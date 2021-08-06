Owsley County School District 2021-22 Plan for Safe Return to In-Person School

The Owsley County School District (OCSD) is committed to in-person classes daily for the 2021-22 school year. As a result of this commitment, we will not close in-person instruction unless required/mandated to do so by the Department of Public Health, the Local Health Department and/or the Governor. This plan is developed to provide guidance for the safe return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Thank you in advance for your continued support and dedication to our kids, our staff, and our schools.