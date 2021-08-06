Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

EPA Releases Strict New Emissions Standards For Cars And Light Trucks

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Environmental Protection Agency has released its strict new proposed fuel economy/emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks. Under the proposed new rules, automakers would be forced to meet fleetwide average fuel mileage of 52 mpg by 2026 – up from the current target of 40 mpg. This would be equivalent to a 10 percent increase in fleetwide fuel economy by 2023 and a further five percent increase each year after through to 2026.

gmauthority.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Gm#Passenger Cars#The Trump Administration#The Detroit Big Three#Ev#Mercedes Benz#Gm Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
U.S. PoliticsTruth About Cars

EPA Introduces Stricter Vehicle Emission Rules

The Biden administration released updated proposals for the mileage and emission standards to be imposed on passenger vehicles sold inside the United States this week. To the great shock of nobody, they move the country away from the targets established by the Trump administration so the nation can be brought back toward stringent Obama-era goals those later changes sought to get away from.
Politicshngn.com

Joe Biden Announces Commitment From Auto Industry, Aims 50% of New Cars to Be Electric to Boost Zero-Emission by 2030

President Joe Biden drove a hybrid Jeep Wrangler across the White House's South Lawn, touting new battery technology used in the electric fleet. As he signed an executive order setting a goal for zero-emission cars to account for 50% of all vehicles sold in the United States by 2030, Biden said "there's no turning back" on the future of the electric auto industry.
PoliticsPosted by
Grist

‘Big Three’ automakers join Biden in electric car promises

“The future of the auto industry is electric,” President Joe Biden said in a voiceover to a video posted on Twitter Wednesday night. “There’s no turning back.”. Automakers seem to agree with him. On Thursday, the “Big Three” American carmakers — Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler (now part of the Dutch auto giant Stellantis) — announced a goal of having 40 to 50 percent of their new vehicle sales by 2030 be electric, in line with a new Biden executive order announced the same day. That would represent a giant step forward for the electrification of transport: Current EV sales in the United States have hovered around a paltry 2 to 3 percent of the total car market over the past several years.
Energy Industryppioneer.com

Groups urge the EPA to propose higher octane fuel standard

South Dakota Farmers Union is among a coalition of agriculture and biofuel groups urging the administration to propose a higher octane fuel standard as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) updates its greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger vehicles and light duty trucks. “It’s been a long-standing position of South Dakota Farmers Union family farmer and rancher members to support this […]
PoliticsMarshall Independent

Clean car standards are coming

It’s official. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has adopted the so-called California standard for tailpipe emissions, and will mandate that auto dealers get more zero-emission vehicles on their sales lots. The rules were published Monday in the Minnesota State Register. The rules won’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2024 which...
Politicseenews.net

Biden car rules may backfire on EVs — report

If the Biden administration tries to incentivize electric vehicle sales using soon-to-be-released car rules, the move could backfire and slow the transition to EVs, according to a new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). Authored by Yale University economist Kenneth Gillingham, the paper released this week...
POTUSNewsweek

U.S. Automakers React to Biden Administration's EV Push, New CAFE Standards

On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new fuel efficiency and electric vehicle sales goals for automakers in a push to lead the market through regulation and influence consumer buying behavior. President Joe Biden wants 50 percent of new vehicles to be powered by battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV)...
Carsepa.gov

EPA to Overhaul Pollution Standards for Passenger Vehicles and Heavy-Duty Trucks, Paving Way for Zero-Emission Future

EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov) Washington, DC (August 5, 2021) – Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to set robust federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks to secure pollution reductions through Model Year (MY) 2026. The proposal, which revises standards set by the previous administration, also outlines the Agency’s plans to initiate a subsequent rulemaking to set standards for MY 2027 and beyond, to speed the transition of the light-duty vehicle fleet toward a zero emissions future. In addition, EPA is announcing plans to update air pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles.

Comments / 2

Community Policy