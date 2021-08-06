EPA Releases Strict New Emissions Standards For Cars And Light Trucks
The Environmental Protection Agency has released its strict new proposed fuel economy/emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks. Under the proposed new rules, automakers would be forced to meet fleetwide average fuel mileage of 52 mpg by 2026 – up from the current target of 40 mpg. This would be equivalent to a 10 percent increase in fleetwide fuel economy by 2023 and a further five percent increase each year after through to 2026.gmauthority.com
