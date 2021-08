Corn is 5 to 7 cents higher, soybeans are 4 to 6 cents higher and wheat is 3 to 6 cents lower. Corn trade is 5 to 7 cents higher midday Wednesday with trade edging back to the upper end of the recent range with little fresh news as position squaring ahead of the WASDE report Thursday. Ethanol margins will narrow a bit if energies can’t sustain a bounce, with the weekly report showing production down 27,000 barrels per day and stocks down 373,000 barrels.