Celebration held for renaming of Tuscaloosa’s 28th Avenue to ‘Nick’s Kids Avenue’ in honor of Nick and Terry Saban’s charity

By Dylan Smith
Yellowhammer News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was once 28th Avenue in Tuscaloosa is now officially Nick’s Kids Avenue, a tribute to Nick and Terry Saban’s charitable children’s service organization. The City of Tuscaloosa and Nick’s Kids Foundation on Thursday held a renaming celebration as a mark of gratitude for the University of Alabama head football coach and his wife’s dedication to serving the needs of local children. A parade led the Sabans, Mayor Walt Maddox and several groups of children to the site of what will soon be the Saban Center.

