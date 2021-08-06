Celebration held for renaming of Tuscaloosa’s 28th Avenue to ‘Nick’s Kids Avenue’ in honor of Nick and Terry Saban’s charity
What was once 28th Avenue in Tuscaloosa is now officially Nick’s Kids Avenue, a tribute to Nick and Terry Saban’s charitable children’s service organization. The City of Tuscaloosa and Nick’s Kids Foundation on Thursday held a renaming celebration as a mark of gratitude for the University of Alabama head football coach and his wife’s dedication to serving the needs of local children. A parade led the Sabans, Mayor Walt Maddox and several groups of children to the site of what will soon be the Saban Center.yellowhammernews.com
