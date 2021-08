After well over a year of socially distancing many families are taking the opportunity to come together this summer. God graced me with a large family that has, for as long as I can remember, held a family reunion every five years. 2020 was supposed to be our year. Due to COVID we did not gather. The camp we have used for thirty years offered us four week days in August, 2021 as consolation. In the short time between when we were supposed to meet in 2020 and the alternative date in 2021 seven family members died.