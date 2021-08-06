Cancel
WATCH: Gable Steveson Flips for Gold With Buzzer-Beating Move

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Gable Steveson pulled off a miracle, last-second comeback to defeat Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the final of the men's freestyle 125kg weight class — and then he busted out his signature backflip. Steveson was trailing Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out when he scored on a spin-behind takedown...

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

