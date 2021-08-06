Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Olympic skateboard medalists in Tokyo are as young as 12. Experts explain why youth is a huge advantage in the sport.

By Marianne Guenot
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phgNm_0bJtUTF700
An annotated image of Britain's Sky Brown, 13, competing in the Tokyo Olympics on August 4, 2021.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images; Insider

  • Young competitors swept the Olympic skateboarding events at the Tokyo games.
  • Experts told Insider that being young can be a significant advantage for skateboarding.
  • But as the sport becomes more competitive, this could all change, one expert said.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

At the Women's Park skateboarding champions at the Tokyo Olympics, the podium was two teens and a 12-year-old.

Bronze went to 13-year-old Sky Brown of Great Britain . Japan's Kokona Hiraki, 12, got silver and Sakura Yosozumi, 19, also of Japan, took gold.

"Skateboarding is a great and strange and amazing sport," Neil Ellis, head of engagement for UK sporting body Skateboard GB, told Insider. The Tokyo games were the first time it has been an Olympic event.

"At the Olympics, the peak of a competitive skateboarding, you had people competing at the age of 12 competing, but you also had people at the age of 46."

The success of young competitors in Tokyo is remarkable: here is a rundown of everyone under 20 who finished in the top 5 at an event:

Men's park: Keegan Palmer, Australia, 19 - 1st
Men's park, Kieran Woolley, Australia, 17 - 5th

Women's park: Sakura Yosozumi, Japan, 19 - 1st
Women's park: Kokona Hiraki, Japan, 12 - 2nd
Women's park: Sky Brown, Great Britain, 13 - 3rd
Women's park: Misugu Okamoto, Japan, 15 - 4th

Women's street: Momiji Nishiya, Japan, 13 - 1st
Women's street: Rayssa Leal, Brazil, 13 - 2nd
Women's street: Anup Soni, Japan, 16 - 3rd

(No teens won big in the men's street event.)

Insider spoke to experts about why this sport is well-suited to younger athletes who are still developing physically. Although it is an advantage now, one said that the sport could soon change to favor older skaters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9NV9_0bJtUTF700
Momiji Nishiya.

AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Being smaller can be an advantage

Having a smaller body can confer some physical advantages for a sport like skateboarding, said Anette (Peko) Hosoi, Associate Dean of the MIT School of Engineering and lead scientist on the MIT Sports Lab.

"For any tricks that require rotation, a more compact body will have a smaller moment of inertia," she told Insider.

This basically means it requires less energy for them to spin.

"The classic example is a figure skater spinning. When their arms are out (so they're "bigger") they spin more slowly; when they bring their arms in, they reduce their moment of inertia and they spin faster," she said.

The body's center of gravity is also closer to the board.

"That definitely helps with spin tricks because you're close to the ground, you're close to your board," Ellis said. "But it isn't everything, because, with a lot of spin tricks, people will grab the board" to bring the center of gravity closer to the board and make the spin easier.

As can be seen in Brown's routine below, rotation is a big part of skateboarding competitions.

Phil Price, a lecturer in Strength and Conditions at St. Mary's University in London, who also coaches athletes, told Insider that a slim frame helps as well as being short.

Think of comparing American football players to basketball players. Many football players have a wider rib cage and wider hips, which helps provide stability and that in turn helps developing force.

Basketball players, on the other hand, tend to have narrow hips and rib cages. That helps with the rotation at the hips, which makes them be more springy and react quickly, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtBmQ_0bJtUTF700
Keegan Palmer in the Men's street finals, on August 5, in Tokyo, Japan.

Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images

Older athletes are stronger. That can be a blessing and a curse.

According to Price, strength can be a limiting factor in a skill-based sport like skateboarding.

"You need to be strong enough - and then anything above that could be detrimental to performance," he said.

Because gravity plays a big part in the sport, and muscles are heavy, the strongest person won't necessarily be the best.

"Ultimately who makes it to the top? It isn't like all the stronger athletes are getting there or all the weaker athletes are getting there. It's how that athlete has the ability to find the way of performing that skill," he said, adding: "It's more of a problem-solving thing."

Strength, however, gives you speed and height while jumping.

To go faster, skateboarders can pump the skateboard, which is a way of accelerating without taking feet off the board, as can be seen in the video below (the relevant part starts at 1.08 minutes):

"Being larger probably helps with this," Hosoi said.

The stronger muscles you have, the higher you can go, said Ellis of Skateboard GB.

"You will notice that with a lot of younger skaters, they will be able to get the nice 360 spins or the 540 spins," he said. But they lack the strength to get high enough for further rotations.

Skateboarding lends itself to specializing early

There is a reason why younger athletes tend to be found in certain sports, Price said. They are sports where athletes can specialize early.

"If the sport is very skillful and doesn't necessarily require a huge type of physical output for it to be able to perform those skills, then those skills can be learned earlier."

In other sports that depend less on skill and more on power, like rugby or rowing, athletes have to develop their body before they can seriously start training.

But for sports like rock climbing and gymnastics, the skills can be learned early, at four, five or six.

"So by the time they're eight years old, they're incredibly competent. Give them another five, six years of practice, say that they're now 13, a bit like Sky [Brown], then all of a sudden they are at that elite level," Price said.

Another reason for the success of younger athletes in women's skateboard could simply be cultural. Until recently, girls only started picking up skateboarding at around 13 or 14, BBC commentator Ed Leigh told the i newspaper .

"So the skill acquisition process was taking longer," he said. "But girls have been starting to learn at four, five, six, the gender barrier has disappeared," Leigh said.

Younger athletes can quickly pick up new skills, Ellis said, which could give an advantage to those who started younger.

"The likes of Sky Brown, for example, joined the GB team a couple of years ago...the amount she's progressed in those two years is absolutely phenomenal. Whereas myself, a 39-year-old skateboarder, I would see myself, like, getting worse in that two-year period," he said.

"Bombette Martin [who is 15] was another great example. She was almost unknown to the world about a year ago," he said.

Martin was part of the UK's Women's park Olympics team this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25t6g8_0bJtUTF700
Japan's Kokona Hiraki, 12, at the Tokyo games.

Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mindset is key, and younger athletes are less scared of getting hurt

"There's a good saying: it doesn't matter how rich you are, you can't buy a trick, you have to pay with pain," Leigh, the BBC commentator, said.

Falling is an essential part of skills acquisition in skateboarding, so being able to recover quickly is vital.

Brown, the 13-year-old bronze medalist, had a terrible accident in 2020, leaving her with skull fractures, lacerated lungs, and a broken left arm.

"She is obviously someone with an excellent ability to avoid negative thoughts creeping in, to be able to get back to that level quickly," Price said. But beyond her natural ability, her youth probably also helped.

Recovering from an injury well enough to be in a competing state is 50% physical and 50% mental, Price said. Athletes are distinguished by their ability to keep negative thoughts out of their head and focus on constructive thoughts like "I will not get injured again," Price said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEBat_0bJtUTF700
Champion skaters raise Misugu Okamoto after she didn't make the podium in the Women's park final.

Ben Curtis/AP Images

Skating has great vibes, and competitors help each other

Another factor that might have played in the success of those on the podium is that skateboarding is not a sport that is heavily driven by competition.

"Every time I speak to a journalist, they're like always saying: 'can we speak to this person's coach... but in skateboarding generally, we don't have coaches," Ellis said. "In the US they do have coaches, but most people will just train with their friends."

A big part of learning in skateboarding is just peer-to-peer, and so training with the frontrunners can be a huge advantage.

"The top three Japanese girls and Sky Brown all skate together. They hang out together in the US, Sky goes over to Japan and skates with them," he said.

"That helps them progress," he said

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nV0fB_0bJtUTF700
(Left to right) Kokona Hiraki, 12, Sakura Yosozumi, 19, and Sky Brown, 13, with their Olympic medals.

Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Elite contests could transform the sport

Competition isn't a huge part of skateboarding. Early-specialization sports like skateboarding tend to be more about hanging out with friends than victory at all costs.

What tends to happen as a sport becomes more popular is that science and money combine to optimize performance, Price said.

With better funding, coaches can seek out advanced methods to better understand performance, and in turn lengthen the length of time their competitors stay on top.

Price takes tennis as an example: in the 90s, younger athletes were winning grand slams. That was the case for likes of Boris Becker, who won at 17, and Martina Hingis, 15.

"Back in the day, people were: 'oh, you're 30. It's time to think about retiring the next few years'," Price said. But now elite tennis players compete well into their 30s.

"Will culture change, climbing or skateboarding the way it changed tennis, for example? It will be interesting to see where it goes."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

115K+
Followers
11K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky Brown
Person
Sakura Yosozumi
Person
Anup Soni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Skateboarding#Insider Young#Skateboard Gb#Ap Photo#The Mit Sports Lab#Strength And Conditions#St Mary#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsMiddletown Press

Defining Moments of the Tokyo Olympics

At a time when politics and disease are dominating headlines, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games managed to create space for athletes and fans to come (virtually) together and celebrate sport. The pandemic created a lot of fears ahead of time, but as of now, it appears Covid-19 was contained better than anyone could realistically hope for.
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Sportsthehayride.com

BAYHAM: An Awkward Yet Successful Olympics For Team USA

You have to give it to the Tokyo organizers of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics: they found a way to go forward even with navigating major risks and public relations blowback from the 400,000 pro-cancel petition signers under the impression the world should bunker-sleep their way through the pandemic. Thanks...
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Here’s Why Suni Lee is Set for Huge Paydays After Gold Medal Success

Following American gymnast Suni Lee‘s breakout victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she’s all set to reap the benefits of her gold medal performance. The 18-year-old won gold on Thursday at the women’s all-around gymnastics event. It’s one of the most-watched competitions out of all the sports in the Summer Olympics. Her teammate Simone Biles was the clear favorite heading into the week. However, she withdrew from the remaining events earlier in the week. Therefore Lee’s chances of going for gold increased dramatically.
WorldCBS Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Marathoner Morhad Amdouni explains why he knocked over water bottles during race

During the men's marathon event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, French runner Morhad Amdouni appeared to deliberately knock over an entire row of water bottles at a rehydration station. Now, after facing tons of backlash on the internet after footage of the incident went viral, Amdouni has revealed that the bottles were simply too "slippery" to pick up and that's why he ended up knocking them over.
SportsParents Magazine

The Girl Who Went Viral for Skateboarding in a Fairy Costume at Age 7 Is Now an Olympic Medalist

The Tokyo Olympics are in full swing, and that means for the very first time, medals are being handed out to the most talented skateboarders from all over the world—including to one athlete who's more accustomed to skating in a pair of wings. On Monday, 13-year-old Rayssa Leal won a silver medal in street skating for Brazil at the Olympics, and seeing where she got her start is all the more special.
Wilmington, NCWECT

Bronze medalist in Tokyo Olympics sends shoutout to Wilmington

TOKYO, JAPAN (WECT) - When Kirani James of Grenada won the bronze medal in the men’s 400-meter finals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Thursday, he had a large cheering section in Wilmington. That’s because James is one of close to 50 celebrities who come to Wilmington for the Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational each year in November.
SportsBBC

Skateboarding: Your guide to the new Olympic sport

Skateboarding has made its Olympic debut in Tokyo along with surfing, sport climbing and karate. National skateboarding champion Roxana Howlett, aged 11, told BBC Radio 5 Live what people new to the sport should look out for, including the language used and the young ages of the competitors. “Sky Brown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy